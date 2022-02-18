Thomas McDermott Jr. is lone Democrat left standing in U.S. Senate race

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. will be the lone Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate because he is better at collecting autographs than his challengers.

The Indiana Election Commission Friday removed his two Democratic opponents — Valerie McCray, an Indianapolis child psychologist, and Haneefah Khaaliq, an Anderson, Indiana teacher — from the May 3 primary ballot.

Scott Yahne, a Valparaiso lawyer allied with McDermott, successfully challenged their qualification to be Senate candidates, on grounds they failed to gather enough voter signatures in all nine of the state’s congressional district.

McDermott beat back a challenge by McCray to invalidate his candidacy on grounds he failed to obtain enough valid signatures either.

Indiana law requires senate candidates to collect a total of 4,500 signatures from Indiana registered voters on petitions.

The law further requires candidates to get at least 500 signatures in each of the state’s nine congressional districts.

Yahne presented evidence that Khaaliq missed the 500-voter signature mark in five of the state’s congressional districts while McCray was short in all nine districts.

McCray accused McDermott’s campaign of illegally copied signatures to reach the 4,500 requirement.

McDermott, who appeared before the commission, responded, “Every one of those signatures are 100% valid. It’s insulting. No wonder some people stay out of politics.”

The commissioner voted unanimously to deny the challenge to McDermott’s candidacy.

McDermott said afterwards he has to thank Kevin Smith, his friend and campaign leader, and hundreds of volunteers who scoured the state for signatures.

He said the process is difficult. “You could send people knocking on doors around a block and nobody could be home or they’re not registered voters or they are registered Republicans who wouldn’t support you.

He said his campaign used voter identification software, “The same President Obama used.”

McDermott said now that he is assured of winning the Democratic primary nomination, he can concentrate on fundraising for the fall election.

“I’ll need $5 million for this campaign,” McDermott said. It will be nice not to have to spend some of that money in the spring primary too.”

He will face incumbent U.S. Sen. Todd Young, who also got a pass in the spring primary as well.

Young’s campaign successfully challenged the candidacy of his Republican opponent, Danny Niederberger, a Carmel accountant, on grounds he failed to collect enough voter signatures as well.

Niederberger complained to the commission said he had enough signatures but Marion County (Indianapolis) election officials failed process them — verify the signatures belong to validly registered voters — quickly enough to meet the Feb. 4 deadline.

“Timing is everything,” Niederberger said.

Commissioner members told Niederberger he has a valid argument to make before the Indiana General Assembly to change the legal requirements in future.

