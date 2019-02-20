CROWN POINT — The Lake County sheriff has dismissed three long-time employees of the Sheriff's Department last week, including Patrica Van Til.
Sheriff Oscar Martinez is denying accusations by two of them that the reorganization of the civilian staff was motivated by personal or political biases.
Larry Wirtz, who began 50 years ago as a county police officer and was working as a civilian employee for the police division's internal affairs, said Friday he considers his termination motivated by his previous support of former Sheriff John Buncich, a political opponent of Martinez.
"I consider this a hit. There is no question this was orchestrated for getting rid of the three of us," Wirtz said.
Edward Foster, who couldn't be reached for comment, began with the department as a police officer in the early 1960s and was listed on the payroll as a jail compliance officer.
Van Til said this weekend she doesn't believe it was a coincidence that she also was dismissed and that Martinez refuses to hire Ethan Van Til, son of Patricia and George Van Til, a Democratic Party figure and former elected official.
Chief William Paterson, second-in-command at the Sheriff's Department and the sheriff's spokesman, said Friday the sheriff had to bring order to the chaotic arrangement of the department's civilian staff that Martinez inherited a year ago from the former sheriff.
Paterson said many people were working under job titles unrelated to their current responsibilities or what is currently needed from the civilian staff to support police and corrections officers.
Van Til was still listed before Tuesday as a public information officer, a duty she hadn't performed in years. Paterson said she was really a grant writer. "It wasn't that we didn't like Patti. Her job became redundant," he said.
She said she was terminated the day the sheriff clashed at a County Council meeting with Councilman Charlie Brown, D-Gary, a friend of George Van Til. Brown voted against the reorganization and criticized the sheriff's hiring practices.
Politics in firing, hiring?
The sheriff said Brown was upset at his refusal to cave in under patronage pressure to hire Ethan Van Til. Brown denies that.
Patricia Van Til questions why the sheriff wouldn't hire her son, who has worked as a police officer in Florida for three years and posted one of the highest scores on the Lake County police eligibility employment tests.
Paterson said Friday her son was given the same consideration as every applicant. "It wasn't because of his last name," he said.
Van Til blames the "political climate" in the department. She said she didn't support Martinez, because she has kept politics separate from her career in law enforcement.
George Van Til exerted decades of influence on county government as a Democratic Party leader and elected official — until 2013 when he was indicted, resigned office and later was imprisoned on six counts of fraud for assigning political work to his public employees.
Patricia Van Til said she was a police officer years before she married George. "I was not a political hire. I didn't practice politics in my job, because that would compromise by professional standards and contributions to the department," she said.
Van Til's background extensive
She was among the first female police officers in the Lake County Sheriff's Department in 1980. She said she worked in radio communications, the forensic crime laboratory, the detective bureau, the bureau of identification, and investigated child abuse and neglect cases.
She rose to the rank of lieutenant in 2001 before retiring as a police officer. She worked as a civilian employee of the county prosecutor's office, and rejoined the sheriff's department in 2003 as an administrative deputy chief for community relations for former Sheriff Roy Dominguez.
Under Buncich, she obtained grants to investigate child abuse and neglect, and between 2012 and 2015 was the official media spokeswoman for Buncich's department. She said she hadn't violated any department disciplinary rules.
Wirtz, who worked under 10 sheriffs over over the years, said of Patricia Van Til, "She had an outstanding reputation. She also gave 120 percent."
She said she learned of her termination minutes after the council's reorganization vote last week when she was ordered out of a training meeting in Merrillville to her desk. She said she was peremptorily escorted out of her office by Emiliano Perez Jr., an East Chicago city councilman, who is the sheriff's public information officer and supervisor of the civilian staff.
Wirtz said he is used to new sheriffs putting their own loyalists in command. "They are hiring Oscar's people," he said. But he said the previous administration's retainers were usually demoted, not fired.
"Oscar worked very hard for his current position, and he will probably do a good job, but I was kicked to the curb," he said.
Paterson said Van Til, Wirtz and Foster could apply for job openings created by the reorganization.
Wirtz said they encouraged him to apply for vacancies to be advertised in the near future. "But they know full well the county won't hire me," he said. He said federal medical insurance regulations would make it difficult for the county to rehire him full time.