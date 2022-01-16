Three competitive races so far in Porter County

VALPARAISO — With three weeks left for candidates to file for office, there are still plenty of empty spaces on the ballot so far.
The only contested races so far are Republican, for county commissioner in District 2 (Center), County Council District 1 and county assessor.
Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, is stepping down at the end of his second term, leaving that seat vacant. Councilman Mike Brickner, R-at large, and Barb Regnitz are both seeking to replace Good.
Seeking to replace Councilman Bob Poparad, D-1st, are Antonio “Tony” Gutierrez and Duneland School Board member Ronald “Red” Stone.
County Assessor Jon Snyder, a Republican, has said he isn’t seeking reelection. Seeking to replace him are Becky Gesse Harper and Sue (Suzette) Neff. Harper and Neff are both Level 2 certified appraisers employed by the county assessor’s office. Neff, of Valparaiso, served on the Tri-Creek School Board for 14 years. Harper is a Kouts resident.
Other candidates who have filed for council office include incumbent Prosecutor Gary S. Germann, a Democrat; Councilman Greg Simms, D-3rd, seeking reelection, and Republican Holly Lafferty Howe, who seeks to oppose him; Councilman Michael “Mike" Jessen, R-4th, seeking reelection; Valparaiso Police Chief Jeff Balon, seeking the Republican nomination for sheriff; incumbent Coroner Cyndi Dykes; County Clerk Jessica Bailey, a Democrat, seeking reelection; Democrat Toni Downing, running for county auditor; and incumbent Recorder Chuck Harris, a Republican, seeking a second term.
Boone and Porter townships don’t have any candidates running for trustee or township board yet.
Running for Center Township trustee so far are Republican Casey Schmidt, Center; Democrat Janice (Jan) M. Meyers, Jackson; Republican Matt Keiser, Liberty; Republican Rodney King, Morgan; Republican Karyl VanDyke, Pleasant; Republican George H. Topoli, Union; Republican Kim Brys, Washington; and Democrat Suzanne Philbrick, Westchester.
Running for township board so far are Republicans James G. Bilder, Stephen R. Buck and Nicole Caylor, Center; Democrat C. Diane Bates and Republicans Judith L. Guernsey and Mark J. Jaeger, Jackson; Republicans Tim Cole, Terry E. Dunn and Eric Knowles, Liberty; Republicans Lee Kleist and Jeff Schultz, Morgan; Republicans Nancy Kolasa and Daniel Timm, Pine; Democrats Billy J. Coker and Eric Edward Skalka, Portage; and Republicans Keith W. Anderson, Robert (Bob) D. Emery and Bryan Waisanen, Union. Voters will pick three candidates for township board.
In Kouts, Republican Tyler Brock is running for Town Council in District 2, while Democrat Megan A. Bibler is running for Town Council in District 4.