Three competitive races so far in Porter County

VALPARAISO — With three weeks left for candidates to file for office, there are still plenty of empty spaces on the ballot so far.

The only contested races so far are Republican, for county commissioner in District 2 (Center), County Council District 1 and county assessor.

Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, is stepping down at the end of his second term, leaving that seat vacant. Councilman Mike Brickner, R-at large, and Barb Regnitz are both seeking to replace Good.

Seeking to replace Councilman Bob Poparad, D-1st, are Antonio “Tony” Gutierrez and Duneland School Board member Ronald “Red” Stone.

County Assessor Jon Snyder, a Republican, has said he isn’t seeking reelection. Seeking to replace him are Becky Gesse Harper and Sue (Suzette) Neff. Harper and Neff are both Level 2 certified appraisers employed by the county assessor’s office. Neff, of Valparaiso, served on the Tri-Creek School Board for 14 years. Harper is a Kouts resident.