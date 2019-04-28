VALPARAISO — Democratic and Republican voters have a reason to come out the polls this primary election season to help decide the future of the Valparaiso City Council.
Three Democrats are running for their party's nominations for two at-large seats on the council, and two Republicans and two Democrats are battling it out for their parties' nominations for the 3rd District council seat.
The Democratic at-large candidates are Heath Carter, Todd Etzler and Elizabeth (Liz) Wuerffel.
Carter, 37 and a historian, said he is taking his first shot at elected office.
"There is a lot to celebrate about the direction that Valpo is moving, but the rising cost of living is a serious concern for thousands of local families," he said when asked about his top priority. "I would like to see the city tackle the challenge of affordability in earnest so that local teachers, public safety personnel, retail workers and more can continue to call this place home for a long time to come."
Etzler, 53, is an attorney with Horizon Bank, who has represented various government boards, serves on the Center Township Trustee Board and has been part of various nonprofits.
Among his priorities are creating opportunities for local careers that reach beyond just college degree holders. He also called for "responsible growth and reasonable development standards" and job retention/creation to maintain a high standard of living.
"Diversity in all of its combinations builds stronger communities and produces better lives," Etzler said. "Each who considers living in Valparaiso must know they will be welcome, included and safe."
Wuerffel, 40, is an associate professor of digital Media Art at Valparaiso University. She is taking her first shot at elected office.
"I’m particularly interested in the role City Council can play in making sure Valpo is a place that continues to keep our many residents and graduating students in town," she said. "While the housing market is good for homeowners wanting to sell and leave town, it is tough for first-time homeowners and others on relatively modest incomes, like teachers, police, folks in service industries."
Wuerffel, who came to Valparaiso for college and then returned in 2006 for work, said her Peace Corps work and travels around the world "have taught me how to collaborate with people of all stripes despite differences. Living in different places has helped me better appreciate the strong community we have here in Valpo."
Council District 3
Kevin Cornett and Drew Wenger are facing off for the Democratic nomination in the 3rd Council District, and the Republican race features Walter Dougherty and Casey Schmidt.
Cornett, 63, who is retired from Local 150 Operating Engineers, now runs a handyman service. He made a failed bid for the Center Township advisory board in 2014.
"While continuing to support our vibrant downtown I would like to see some balance brought to the neighborhoods," he said. "Many are in need of infrastructure improvements, roads, sidewalks, lighting."
Cornett said he has the understanding and relationships necessary to carry out the council's job of appointing local school board members and approving the school district's annual budget.
"I have been a supporter of public education for a long time," he said, listing his many involvements with the school district.
Wenger, 29, is a certified residential appraiser and serves as chair of the Valparaiso Democratic Committee, and this marks his first shot at elected office.
"When in office I will demand a fair deal for our unique and collaborative small business community in which the city government doesn't pick winners and losers, address the existing and unsustainable financial scheme that siphons away capital funds from our roads and schools and create a long-term housing strategy that will adequately supply the tremendous growth that our city is experiencing," he said.
Wenger said he grew up in Valparaiso and would like to address the long-neglected needs of some neighborhoods.
When asked what he would like voters to know about him, Wenger said, "That their concerns are my concerns."
Dougherty is retired from U.S. Steel and said he completed the six-week Valparaiso City Government Academy, where he learned "the ins and outs of how Valparaiso city-government decisions are made."
During this first run for public office, he said his priority is to "continuously think of our residents' needs and be a faithful steward of their hard-earned money."
"I will support existing businesses along with helping them expand with city encouragement and less government regulations," he said.
Dougherty said during his career he gained financial oversight similar to that needed for the council job.
"I will use this same approach when representing citizens of Valparaiso, knowing their hard-earned money runs government," he said.
Schmidt, 48, who is vice president of Associated Contractors, is taking his first shot at elected office.
"Top priorities include Valparaiso School Board appointments and support for our Valparaiso school system," he said.
Also among his priorities are "growth of Valparaiso youth sports programs. Maintaining the fiscal responsibility that Mayor (Jon) Costas has instilled, and help promote Valparaiso’s middle class growth to maintain and increase the standard of living that our city is very proud of."
Schmidt said he is a graduate of Valparaiso High School and Valparaiso University and has lived in the city more than 40 years.