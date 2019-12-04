Three Northwest Indiana women will continue serving on two state commissions after recently being reappointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
The Republican chief executive selected Libby Chiu, of Ogden Dunes, and Yolanda Stemer, of Chesterton, to keep promoting the performing and fine arts throughout the state as members of the 15-person Indiana Arts Commission.
Chiu is an adjunct art professor at Goucher College and former chief of staff for the Illinois Arts Council, while Stemer is director of special events with Brian Atwood Designs.
Holcomb also awarded another term on the Governor's Commission on Minority and Women's Business Enterprises to Frances Vega-Steele, of Portage, retired vice chancellor of student affairs for Ivy Tech Community College.
Vega-Steele has served since 2014 on the board tasked with ensuring businesses owned by minorities and women participate in the state's procurement system.
Each year, the governor appoints some 500 Hoosiers to various state boards and commissions.
Any person interested in serving can find more information and an application online at: in.gov/gov/2331.htm.