LAKE STATION —Financial stability is key issue for candidates in the three contested City Council races.
Democrat Dewey Lemley, Democrat Jason Pedroza and Republican Randall Alexander Sr. are pursuing the two council at-large seats.
The race for the 1st District features Democrat Councilman Neil Anderson and Republican Randall Alexander Jr.
Democrat incumbent Fred Williams is challenged by Republican Kathy Caldwell in the 3rd District.
At-large
Lemley, a former mayor, parks superintendent and public services superintendent, said one of his top priorities is attracting new development to Lake Station.
Improving the city's financial situation also is a goal. He said reducing the city's debt and then making sound fiscal decisions will help the municipality avoid the same cash flow issues that have been occurring for years.
Lemley also plans to focus on updating outdated ordinances and policies.
Pedroza said regardless of the outcome of the general election, he wants residents to become unified to bring progress to the city.
“We need to work together,” Pedroza said.
Pedroza views economic development as one of his top goals.
He also wants to work to bring better financial stability to Lake Station.
With the sale of the water system finalized, Pedroza is “optimistic” that will help accomplish that goal.
Randall Alexander Sr. said fiscal responsibility is his top priority.
“My plan is to cut from the top,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
That would include salary cuts for elected officials and department heads. Randall Alexander Sr. also believes it's unnecessary to make the fire chief position full-time.
He said the decisions he would make on the council would reflect the opinions of the residents.
“I'm a people person,” he said.
1st District
Anderson said he is excited about the city's future after Lake Station recently closed on the sale of the water utility.
He said that will help address Lake Station's financial struggles. It also could result in funding becoming available to complete needed projects, such as road enhancements.
Anderson, the brother of Mayor Christopher Anderson, currently serves in an at-large seat on the council, but he decided to seek the 1st District position in this election.
Randall Alexander Jr., the son of Randall Alexander Sr., wasn't available for comment.
3rd District
Williams, who is serving his first term on the council, said his top priority is the “safety of the city and the citizens.”
He believes hiring a full-time fire chief will benefit the Fire Department.
Williams said he also will focus on taking care of the roads in the municipality.
“There are streets in bad need of repair,” he said.
Williams said he would pursue parks enhancements and other projects to “make it a better city.”
Caldwell wasn't available for comment.