PORTAGE — Tim Sosby was sworn in as the city's newest fire chief Monday afternoon.
It's the second time he's taken the helm of the department in his nearly 30-year career.
"I didn't envision it," he said of the return to the leadership position just before the ceremony at Station 3 on Central Avenue. "I think I still have a lot to offer the department."
Sosby began on the department in 1989. He served as assistant chief from 1994 to 2001 and then chief from 2001 to 2006. He was named assistant chief again in 2014.
Acting Mayor Sue Lynch, who sworn in Sosby, credited him with initiating advanced life support units on fire engines, making Portage one of the first departments in the state to do so. She said he also received commendations for securing grants from FEMA for the purchase of communications equipment for not only Portage, but for departments across the county.
In addition, Lynch said Sosby is a strong believer in keeping firefighters well and healthy and initiated wellness programs as well as procedures requiring firefighters to clean soot from their skin and wash their gear after every fire to help prevent contamination.
"Tim has clearly shown his commitment and dedication to all firefighters," Lynch said.
Sosby said he will work to improve the city's ISO rating from a three to a two. He also wants to work closely with the county's 911 Communications department as they transition to 700 megahertz and 800 megahertz radio systems.
Sosby said another goal is to move to a station alerting system. Now, if the department receives a call, the tone goes off in all three stations. The new station would specify which station is being activated to the call and only sound there. Sosby said when firefighters are jolted from their sleep in the middle of the night, their heart rates spike. The new system would not only eliminate unnecessary tones, but would emit a less jolting sound.
He said he also wants to work on getting a third ambulance staffed each day. Present minimum manning includes two ambulances. He said he will apply for a Safer Grant from FEMA to assist with manning efforts.