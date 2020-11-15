Time almost up for Hoosiers who requested a 2019 Indiana income tax filing extension

Hoosier taxpayers who requested a four-month extension to file their 2019 income tax returns are running out of time to get them in.

According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, the deadline to submit last year's income tax paperwork is Monday.

The later than usual extended filing deadline is due to Indiana following the federal government in moving its traditional tax filing date to July 15 from April 15, since many accountants and other tax services were shut down early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tax day change correspondingly shifted Indiana's extended filing deadline to Nov. 15, which is a Sunday, making the final due date Monday.

More information about the filing deadline, and options for setting up a payment plan, are available online at in.gov/dor.

