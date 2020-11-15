Time almost up for Hoosiers who requested a 2019 Indiana income tax filing extension

Due to COVID-19, the extended filing deadline for Indiana income tax filers who requested an extension is Nov. 16.
Hoosier taxpayers who requested a four-month extension to file their 2019 income tax returns are running out of time to get them in.
According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, the deadline to submit last year's income tax paperwork is Monday.
The later than usual extended filing deadline is due to Indiana following the federal government in moving its traditional tax filing date to July 15 from April 15, since many accountants and other tax services were shut down early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tax day change correspondingly shifted Indiana's extended filing deadline to Nov. 15, which is a Sunday, making the final due date Monday.
More information about the filing deadline, and options for setting up a payment plan, are available online at in.gov/dor.
in.gov/dor. Here are the schools adjusting plans due to COVID-19
Crown Point Community School Corp.
Crown Point High School, and Taft and Wheeler middle schools, transitioned to virtual learning Nov. 11. Crown Point elementary schools will move to virtual on Nov. 16. The shift comes just weeks after the district transitioned away from hybrid learning. Superintendent Todd Terrill said the change comes as in-person staffing challenges grow with rising quarantines. Students are expected to return in person Dec. 3.
Gary Community School Corp.
The Gary Community School Corp., which has provided virtual instruction to all students since the beginning of the school year, is closing its buildings beginning Nov. 16. Teachers have been leading virtual instruction for students at home from their Gary classrooms. Now, only a select few will be allowed in buildings.
Lake Central School Corp.
With increasing student and staff quarantines, Lake Central School Corp. is transitioning students to remote learning beginning Nov. 18 for middle and high school students and Nov. 23 for elementary students. The district expects to bring students back to in-person instruction on Dec. 7, but will communicate any changes in this plan to families by Dec. 3.
Merrillville Community School Corp.
The Merrillville Community School Corp. will extend its first trimester virtual learning plan through at least Jan. 4, 2021. Administrators previously discussed bringing students back to in-person learning in the district's second trimester, but decided to stick with virtual learning to support staff unable to work in-person due to COVID-19 related quarantines.
Michigan City Area Schools
All Michigan City Area Schools students will move to online classes on Nov. 16 after the district announced on Nov. 12 a "rapid rise" in student and staff absences due to quarantine affecting in-person operations. The district has set a goal of returning to in-person or hybrid instruction on Jan. 19.
North Newton School Corp.
Citing staffing challenges, the North Newton School Corp. transitioned students to virtual learning on Nov. 11. Students are expected to return to in-person instruction on Nov. 30 if county COVID-19 data improves.
Portage Township Schools
After first transitioning three schools to virtual learning, Portage now plans to bring its entire district into remote instruction beginning Nov. 16. Citing rising community positivity rates and quarantines, district leaders say they hope to bring students back to class in person on Dec. 7. An update will be provided to families Dec. 4.
River Forest Community School Corp.
River Forest first announced plans for two weeks of virtual learning in late October. Observing continued increases in community positivity rates, district leaders announced Nov. 11 that students would continue with remote learning through Jan. 4.
School City of East Chicago
Two weeks after returning to in-person learning, East Chicago administrators announced plans to transition back to virtual learning through Nov. 30. The changes come to allow the school city time to clean buildings and to give close contacts opportunity to quarantine after new cases were reported upon students' return to school.
School Town of Highland
Seeing an increased need in staffing and following the decision of several other area school districts, the School Town of Highland informed families Nov. 12 that students will move to virtual learning beginning Nov. 23. The school town has set Dec. 7 as a prospective date for students' return to in-person learning.
School Town of Munster
Citing an increase in staff quarantines, the School Town of Munster, which reopened in mid-August for in-person learning, will suspend all in-person instruction at the end of the day Nov. 13. Superintendent Jeff Hendrix said he hopes students can return to in-person learning Dec. 2.
Tri-Creek School Corp.
Observing an increase in staff and student quarantines, Tri-Creek School Corp. administrators will the district's Lowell High School to at-home learning beginning Nov. 16. District leaders say they hope the high school's transition will help fill staffing needs at the middle and elementary school level. High school students are expected to return in person on Dec. 7.
Valparaiso Community Schools
Citing a "depletion in human capital," Valparaiso Community Schools shifted its Memorial Elementary School to remote learning. The elementary is expected to operate in a remote learning status from Nov. 4 to Nov. 16.
Valparaiso University
Valparaiso University students will finish their fall semester virtually after the university reported increases in positive COVID-19 cases on campus. VU was already planning to end its semester before Thanksgiving in a condensed calendar created because of the pandemic. Now, students when finish the remainder of classes virtually.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.