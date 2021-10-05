 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Time almost up for individuals who requested filing extension for 2020 income taxes
urgent

Time almost up for individuals who requested filing extension for 2020 income taxes

Taxes stock

The 188,400 Indiana residents who requested an extension to file their 2020 federal income tax returns have until Oct. 15 to get them in, according to the IRS.

 Mark Lennihan, Associated Press, file

Taxpayers who requested an extension to file their 2020 income tax returns are running out of time to get them in.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, the deadline to submit last year's federal income tax paperwork is Oct. 15.

The later-than-usual extended filing deadline is due to the federal government moving its traditional tax filing date to May 17 from April 15, since many accountants and other tax services were not fully available earlier in the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tax day change correspondingly shifted Indiana's extended filing deadline to Nov. 15.

Join Cpl. Jerry Patrick, as he patrols the hallways of Lake Central and Kahler Middle School.

The IRS says 188,400 Indiana residents requested an extension. The federal revenue agency is warning taxpayers that failing to submit the necessary documents by the deadline may result in a late filing penalty.

Electronic filing and payment is the best way to ensure tax returns are received on time, according to the IRS.

More information about the filing deadline, and options for setting up a payment plan, are available online at irs.gov.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: More than 200,000 children sexually abused by French Catholic clergy since 1950

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts