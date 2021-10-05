Time almost up for individuals who requested filing extension for 2020 income taxes

Taxpayers who requested an extension to file their 2020 income tax returns are running out of time to get them in.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, the deadline to submit last year's federal income tax paperwork is Oct. 15.

The later-than-usual extended filing deadline is due to the federal government moving its traditional tax filing date to May 17 from April 15, since many accountants and other tax services were not fully available earlier in the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tax day change correspondingly shifted Indiana's extended filing deadline to Nov. 15.

The IRS says 188,400 Indiana residents requested an extension. The federal revenue agency is warning taxpayers that failing to submit the necessary documents by the deadline may result in a late filing penalty.

Electronic filing and payment is the best way to ensure tax returns are received on time, according to the IRS.

More information about the filing deadline, and options for setting up a payment plan, are available online at irs.gov.

