Time is running out for Hoosiers who delayed paying income taxes due to COVID-19

Time is running out for the estimated 500,000 Hoosiers who postponed filing their 2019 federal and state income tax returns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new deadline — July 15 — is less than a month away, and Indiana tax officials are recommending Hoosiers get their taxes done sooner rather than later.

"We always advise individuals to avoid waiting until the last minute, especially if they are expecting a refund," said Bob Grennes, Indiana's revenue commissioner.

"For the fastest service, customers should file electronically — not only are returns processed faster, but they are more accurate and secure."

The annual income tax filing deadline was shifted to July 15 from April 15 this year to accommodate Hoosiers unable to visit their tax preparers amid COVID-19 shutdowns, and to give people more time to pay any taxes owed.

According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, an individual who owes taxes can avoid penalties and interest by paying at least 90% of the amount by the July 15 deadline.