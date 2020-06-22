You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Time is running out for Hoosiers who delayed paying income taxes due to COVID-19
alert urgent

Time is running out for Hoosiers who delayed paying income taxes due to COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
July 15: Federal and state income tax returns for 2019 are due

Due to COVID-19, state and federal income tax returns and payments this year are due July 15, instead of April 15.

 Mark Lennihan, Associated Press, file

Time is running out for the estimated 500,000 Hoosiers who postponed filing their 2019 federal and state income tax returns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new deadline — July 15 — is less than a month away, and Indiana tax officials are recommending Hoosiers get their taxes done sooner rather than later.

"We always advise individuals to avoid waiting until the last minute, especially if they are expecting a refund," said Bob Grennes, Indiana's revenue commissioner.

"For the fastest service, customers should file electronically — not only are returns processed faster, but they are more accurate and secure."

The annual income tax filing deadline was shifted to July 15 from April 15 this year to accommodate Hoosiers unable to visit their tax preparers amid COVID-19 shutdowns, and to give people more time to pay any taxes owed.

According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, an individual who owes taxes can avoid penalties and interest by paying at least 90% of the amount by the July 15 deadline.

Taxpayers with a 2019 adjusted gross income of $69,000 or less also still can file their federal and state taxes electronically at no cost using INfreefile, available online at freefile.dor.in.gov.

Gallery: Merrillville High School's 'drive-up' graduation

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mrvan seeks Congress

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts