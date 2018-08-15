BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — President Donald Trump on Sunday appeared to change his story about a 2016 meeting at Trump Tower that is pivotal to the special counsel's investigation, tweeting that his son met with a Kremlin-connected lawyer to collect information about his political opponent.

Slated speakers

Hosting prominent speakers has been the cornerstone of Purdue Northwest Univerity's Sinai Forum’s renowned history as it enters its 65th season this fall.

The forum provides audiences a unique opportunity to hear notable speakers in an intimate, town-hall style setting.

Ex-FBI Director James Comey opens the speakers series at 4 p.m. Sept. 9 in the Stardust Event Center at Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa in Michigan City.

Urschel Laboratories Inc., the global leader in food cutting technology based in Chesterton, is sponsoring the speaking engagement.

Other speakers include:

- Platon, an internationally known photographer who captures the personalities behind public faces of the world's most power decision makers, will speak Oct. 7.

- Reshma Saujani, the founder and CEO of Girls Who Code, a nonprofit that focuses on closing the gender gap in technology fields, will speak Oct. 28.

- Robert Costa, a national political reporter for the Washington Post covering the White House, Congress and campaigns, will speak Nov. 11.

- Lou Holtz, a former Notre Dame football coach, will speak Dec. 2.

For more info, visit www.pnw.edu/sinai-forum/