Tippy appears to win Lake commissioner post

CROWN POINT — Lake County Commissioner Jerry Tippy was leading Tuesday night in his bid to win reelection.
He had received nearly 59% of the vote with almost half of Lake County’s precincts counted.
Tippy, a Schererville Republican, must defeat Crown Point Democrat Gerry Scheub, as he did four years ago, to win a second term as one of the highest ranking county government executives.
Scheub held a lock on the 2nd District commissioner seat from 1996 to 2016, before losing in 2016 to Tippy after the Republican-controlled General Assembly reshaped the district to Scheub’s disadvantage.
The district’s boundaries moved south, excluding the Democratic strongholds of Lake Station and Merrillville and including suburban areas where many more Republicans live and vote.
But Scheub said early this year he couldn’t let Tippy run unopposed for reelection and put his name on the ballot for one more campaign in a political career that spans five decades.
Tippy campaigned on a record of making county government more efficient, less costly. He said he ended political favoritism in public works contracts.
Tippy’s efforts have helped stall some county purchases put him and fellow commissioners in a battle over who should control the county's purchasing and data processing departments.
The three-member Lake County Board of Commissioners wields the executive powers of county government, awarding tens of millions of dollars annually in private vendor contracts for the supplies, equipment, technical advice and capital improvements.
The commissioners can veto some measures passed by the seven-member Lake County Council, a legislative and financial body that sets spending policy.
Tippy presides over much of the county’s suburban and rural areas, which are home to most of the county’s unincorporated highways, stormwater drains and county government buildings.
Tippy came to the commissioner’s office with 30 years of experience in managing capital improvements in the private business sector, as well as a dozen years of government budget making during his time on the Schererville Town Council.
Scheub took issue with Tippy’s claims of reforms.
Scheub said his long record of service included saving the county millions of dollars by more efficiently overseeing construction of major public works projects like the new 911 call center.
Scheub said he also voted against passage of the Lake County income tax seven years ago.
