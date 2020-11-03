Tippy appears to win Lake commissioner post

CROWN POINT — Lake County Commissioner Jerry Tippy was leading Tuesday night in his bid to win reelection.

He had received nearly 59% of the vote with almost half of Lake County’s precincts counted.

Tippy, a Schererville Republican, must defeat Crown Point Democrat Gerry Scheub, as he did four years ago, to win a second term as one of the highest ranking county government executives.

Scheub held a lock on the 2nd District commissioner seat from 1996 to 2016, before losing in 2016 to Tippy after the Republican-controlled General Assembly reshaped the district to Scheub’s disadvantage.

The district’s boundaries moved south, excluding the Democratic strongholds of Lake Station and Merrillville and including suburban areas where many more Republicans live and vote.

But Scheub said early this year he couldn’t let Tippy run unopposed for reelection and put his name on the ballot for one more campaign in a political career that spans five decades.

Tippy campaigned on a record of making county government more efficient, less costly. He said he ended political favoritism in public works contracts.