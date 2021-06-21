Top Democrats set to tout benefits of American Rescue Plan for Northwest Indiana

He said that money is being used at the state level to support $500 million in regional economic development initiatives, $250 million to expand broadband internet access, and $2.5 million to study how best to redevelop Gary's Buffington Harbor into an intermodal shipping hub, among other priorities.

Melton also noted the additional sales tax revenue generated by Hoosiers spending their stimulus checks significantly boosted the state's revenue forecast, enabling lawmakers to put more than $1 billion in new revenue toward Indiana public schools over the next two years and to set a $40,000 a year minimum pay expectation for Hoosier teachers.

"I don't think Democrats have celebrated or talked about the hard work we've done because many of us don't look for the pat on the back, we just do the work," Melton said.

"But we can't overlook that Indiana is able to make the investments that we're making because of the American Rescue Plan."

Jim Wieser, chairman of the Lake County Democratic Party, sees the American Rescue Plan Tour as an opportunity to keep Region residents focused on political issues, even in a non-election year, and to reengage with traditional Democratic supporters, such as union members, that may have fallen away from the party during the tenure of Republican President Donald Trump.