Top Democrats set to tout benefits of American Rescue Plan for Northwest Indiana

A statewide campaign to remind Hoosiers that Democratic Party policies are responsible for their recent economic stimulus payments, expanding employment opportunities, and rising COVID-19 vaccination rates is coming to Northwest Indiana.
U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, is set to headline the Lake County stop on the Indiana Democratic Party's "American Rescue Plan Tour" set for 4 p.m. Tuesday in the grassy area behind the social center at Wicker Memorial Park, 2215 Ridge Rd., Highland.
The first-term congressman will speak at the free, hourlong event, along with Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr.; state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary; GlenEva Dunham, Gary teachers union president; and Mike Schmuhl, chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party.
"This is an opportunity for us to celebrate the American Rescue Plan, give folks an opportunity to learn more about it, and to thank those elected officials, like Congressman Mrvan, that supported President Biden's and Vice President Harris' plan to help get us back on track," Melton said.
Melton explained that while the $1,400 per person check most Hoosiers received in March probably is the most visible component of the American Rescue Plan, there's a lot more to the legislation that was enacted despite unanimous Republican opposition in Congress.
In particular, Melton said the American Rescue Plan is providing some $3 billion to the state of Indiana, and another $2.9 billion to Indiana cities, towns, and school corporations, to help speed the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic through targeted investments in infrastructure and other community needs.
He said that money is being used at the state level to support $500 million in regional economic development initiatives, $250 million to expand broadband internet access, and $2.5 million to study how best to redevelop Gary's Buffington Harbor into an intermodal shipping hub, among other priorities.
Melton also noted the additional sales tax revenue generated by Hoosiers spending their stimulus checks significantly boosted the state's revenue forecast, enabling lawmakers to put more than $1 billion in new revenue toward Indiana public schools over the next two years and to set a $40,000 a year minimum pay expectation for Hoosier teachers.
"I don't think Democrats have celebrated or talked about the hard work we've done because many of us don't look for the pat on the back, we just do the work," Melton said.
"But we can't overlook that Indiana is able to make the investments that we're making because of the American Rescue Plan."
Jim Wieser, chairman of the Lake County Democratic Party, sees the American Rescue Plan Tour as an opportunity to keep Region residents focused on political issues, even in a non-election year, and to reengage with traditional Democratic supporters, such as union members, that may have fallen away from the party during the tenure of Republican President Donald Trump.
"We learned from 2020 that we need to build, and in some instances rebuild, our party infrastructure," Wieser said. "There's a lot of work to do in 2021 to do that, and this is part of that work to let people know what the Democratic Party is doing to benefit them."
Wieser said unlike Republicans, who he said primarily focused on cutting taxes for the wealthy and putting conservative judges on the federal bench during the Trump years, Democrats are working to create jobs, improve education and make health care available to all.
He said those efforts will go even further once the Democratic-controlled Congress approves Biden's infrastructure proposal, known as the American Jobs Plan, that promises to grow good-paying union jobs, and manufacturing jobs, in Lake County.
"We want people to know that the representatives of our party are the ones that engage in legislation that directly benefits them," Wieser said.