Top Indiana teachers union tells governor that Hoosier educators need pay raises now

INDIANAPOLIS — The state's leading teachers union is not on board with Gov. Eric Holcomb's plan to delay teacher pay hikes up to four years to give the Republican-controlled General Assembly time to figure out how cover the cost.
Teresa Meredith, president of the Indiana State Teachers Association, said Monday the multi-year study proposed last week by the Republican chief executive would only reveal what she said most Hoosiers already know: "Teachers need to be valued, respected and paid as professionals."
"Elected leaders must do more to declare teacher compensation a priority in this session," Meredith said. "This issue can't wait. We expect action in 2019."
"Many teachers have gone as many as 10 years without a meaningful pay increase, all while facing increased insurance costs, paying for their own classroom supplies and taking on second and third jobs just to make ends meet."
Meredith said she's discovered, after traveling to schools throughout the state over the past few months, that Hoosier educators have been inspired by recent teacher work stoppages in other Republican-led states.
She suggested it's not outside the realm of possibility that Indiana teachers might likewise take direct action to secure higher wages if the Legislature seems poised to ignore their needs.
"A walkout, a day of action in their home communities, any number of things could happen," Meredith said. "If that's what our members decide to do, then we will have to work within that."
According to the National Education Association, teacher pay in Indiana generally ranges between $24,000 and $90,000 a year.
The average annual salary for a Hoosier teacher is $54,308, which is $10,625 less than the average salary paid to Illinois teachers and $5,352 below the national average.
Meredith said low teacher pay is a primary reason why many Indiana school districts struggle every year to fill open teaching positions.
"We need to pay competitive wages to not only attract quality teachers but to keep them," Meredith said.
"Experienced teachers are leaving for better opportunities elsewhere, either in other school districts, other states or they're leaving the profession altogether — they just can't afford to teach."
Let's celebrate Region teachers like Winfield Elementary School teacher Amanda Kosiba
Amanda Kosiba
Teacher's Name: Amanda Kosiba
School: Winfield Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Her commitment to her students is beyond measurable. The way our girls come home and talk about her teaching style and the excitement she ensues in 5- and 6-year-olds to want to learn and do homework is talent. She has great communication with parents. Just an all-around standout person.
Megan Kors
Teacher's Name: Megan Kors
School: Eisenhower Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: This is Megan's 10th year teaching. Megan not only teaches her students math, spelling and reading, she also teaches them about kindness, respect and how to always be your best self! She fosters an environment that spurs curiosity and an eagerness to learn. Megan is well loved by her students, parents and her peers.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: For the past several years, Megan has been involved in a Literacy Program to help develop better reading skills for her class . She has a love for reading and encourages her kids to read and enjoy the many books she has in her classroom.
Kristin Klavas
Teacher's Name: Kristin Klavas
School: Jerry Ross Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Ms. Klavas has the biggest heart I have ever seen in a teacher. She is the first one to drop everything and help a child in need. On top of teaching her everyday curriculum to her students, she takes extra time to make sure they remember how to be kind, helpful and are making positive decisions. She has impacted students in so many ways and it shows by the stories her past and present students share about her. She is very humble, caring and respectful to every child in the school, and it shows. If you mention her name every child will say how wonderful she is !
Abby Evans
Teacher's Name: Abby Evans
School: Bailly Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She teaches kindergarten and is very soft-spoken, and the kids love her.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She helps every child adjust to full-day kindergarten. My granddaughter was very scared at first, and Abby took her in her arms and took time to listen to her. My granddaughter has blossomed under her loving care and is learning so much!
Alyssa Martinek
Teacher's Name: Alyssa Martinek
School: Memorial Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Ms. Martinek is kind, loving, and caring. She is selfless and she makes learning fun.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She told my parents that I had good grades and that I am a good person. A funny time this year was when she had a case of the never-ending dead dry erase markers! It was so funny while we learned double-digit multiplication and the standard algorithm for multiplication.
Jillian Kim
Teacher's Name: Jillian Kim
School: Lake Street Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Kim is so patient and makes sure her students have what they need.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Kim has been a wonderful fit for my daughter. She has motivated my daughter to go above and beyond what is required. She gives extra time to those students who need it, which is greatly appreciated. Thanks for an awesome year so far!
Leon Simon
Teacher's Name: Leon Simon
School: Lowell High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Simon is the Vocational Auto Shop teacher at Lowell High School of the last 12 years. He challenges his students to do their best, whether in the automotive field or whatever direction they may head after high school. He exposes his students to the latest in the automotive field with hands-on experience on electric vehicles as well as conventional gas and small engine repair. Mr. Simon brings in guest speakers who are leaders in their areas of expertise in the automotive world so that students get to hear first hand what it is like in the real world. Over the last 12 years he has built the automotive program at Lowell High School into a world class program, including bringing in dual credit options for his students.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: His commitment, leadership and perseverance has materialized into a new facility for the auto classes providing a cutting-edge tools and shop for hands-on learners, working class students looking to learn and prepare for a job. He also coached his students to compete in the EV Grand Prix, a student electric go cart racing league, where they placed second in the state their first year involved.
Kate Chance
Teacher's Name: Kate Chance
School: Timothy Ball Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Chance is patient with her students. She will always look out for the best interest for your child, she’s fair and communicates with the parents of her students well. She helps as much as she can with her students.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Whenever I have a concern with my child, she always makes sure she will look out for my child and help to solve an issue. It doesn’t matter what it is.
Kristin Mantta
Teacher's Name: Kristin Mantta
School: Lake Ridge Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Mantta is an outstanding teacher and mentor to all of the students in the school. Mrs. Mantta goes above and beyond in every aspect of teaching. She works every hard to be sure that the kids leave her 7th grade ELA classroom with a firm grasp on how to read and write more effectively. She boils down the curriculum to what the kids really need. Besides being a great teacher Mrs. Mantta spends an enormous amount of time creating connections with the students. These connections allow students to feel very comfortable with her and provide students in need an adult to council with. The students at Lake Ridge Middle are very lucky to have Mrs. Mantta in their lives.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Mantta has been leading our staff through trauma training. This training is designed to challenge the staff to take into consideration what a student is going through psychosomatically before making a judgment on them. She is also dedicating time to show the staff ways to reduce stress in our own lives.
Craig Veers
Teacher's Name: Craig Veers
School: Taft Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Craig is a Crown Point graduate who now works for the corporation.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Craig helps students and teachers every day at Taft. He always has a smile on his face and puts everyone in a great mood, even on a cloudy day. Thank you, Craig!
Erica White
Teacher's Name: Erica White
School: LaPorte High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. White is young and energetic, teaching a difficult class load. She teaches AP world History, World History and her self designed Holocaust studies. She is definitely a student first teacher willing to go into her own wallet to make sure her students get the best opportunities to learn. She is getting ready to take Her Holocaust class to Skokie, Illinois, to visit the Holocaust Museum there. The $50 dollar fee came out of her pocket. She has worked to get grants to cover all of the other costs.
Let me tell you this lady is a motivator! She is excellent at getting kids excited about learning. Kids line up to take her classes and work with her. She does a great job of being a bubbly, excitable and passionate person, & teacher. She is very deserving of this recognition
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Taking a bus load of students to learn about the Holocaust and genocide, and making the experience a memorable learning moment that they will take for the rest of their lives.
Lindsay Eastling
Teacher's Name: Lindsay Eastling
School: Winfield Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Eastling is simply amazing. She is the most organized and creative teacher I know. She constantly comes up with ways to challenge her students (with centers, beanie baby reading buddies, and creative work spaces).
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: This year, Mrs. Eastling took the bold approach of changing the tables that students sit at. She painted various sizes of coffee tables, high tables, and circle tables and added creative seating around each area. My son loves coming into the classroom and having a choice of where to put his clip to sit. There are wiggle chairs, bouncy balls, and floor cushions. It is so great for the children!
Erin Ulan
Teacher's Name: Erin Ulan
School: Frank Hammond Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She loves to teach her first grade class and does exceptional learning skills to make the classroom fun for the children. She brings good things while teaching her kids.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Her ability to be fun and make the children laugh while learning — making dull lessons fun.
Paige Annolino
Teacher's Name: Paige Annolino
School: Winfield Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Made my daughter feel cared for by teacher herself and all her classmates.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: My daughter had to get some stiches and she had the whole class make get well cards for her. She had them on my daughters desk when she came to school the next day . The little notes the kids left on the cards they made were so caring. She also let my daughter pick a special friend to stay with her when she was not able to go recess.
Laura Andrews
Teacher's Name: Laura Andrews
School: Wheeler Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Ms. Andrews is a phenomenal teacher who truly loves what she does. She is so caring and works incredibly hard at seeing that each of her students work to ability and beyond. My daughter has learned so much from her already this year and she loves going to school each day because of her.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Ms. Andrews is a specials needs teacher who right now is organizing a Thanksgiving feast in which each of her students have a job, I.E. hostess, server, cook, and they will be having the kids families and teachers from the school come to the kids restaurant they run for lunch. The kids went grocery shopping and had lists to get all the items needed. And will work together preparing and setting up everything for the feast. This is such a wonderful thing she is doing at teaching the kids all different aspects of putting together a thanksgiving feast and getting a chance to experience different jobs.
Tammy Betz
Teacher's Name: Tammy Betz
School: Colonial Wheeler Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Betz has been an inspiration to my eighth grade son. He has always struggled in school, had no interest to succeed, did not see a future for himself, and lacked self esteem. Mrs. Betz is a teacher that he has done a 360 with. He has her currently and his grades have exceeded our expectations. He want from a 1.5 GPA to a 3.0. He feels more confident in his abilities, feels he is cared for in her class, and is excited about Science. He comes home and includes us in a science discussion about things he is learning. He is in eighth grade and is turning into quite a scholar! Mrs. Betz is the only teacher that has sent home positive notes about our son. She keeps us informed and I feel she cares for all of her students the same way she cares for ours.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She is enthusiastic and a positive role model with students. She is also very kind and involved in the community. She does a lot of fundraising for GI's and Foster Children. Her husband is also a teacher and they make a fantastic team. I am so grateful our community and school district has a teacher with a heart of gold, that extends not only to her students but all children.
Stephanie Olson
Teacher's Name: Stephanie Olson
School: Wheeler Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She truly has her students best interest at heart! She's always watching out for the children, even when they aren't aware of it, to make sure they aren't being mistreated by others! It's nice to know that your children are being cared for when they're away from you! Can't thank her enough!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: My son is very tall and as a result of that is constantly being asked about his height and/or teased about it! She keeps an eye out to make sure kids aren't being mean, and has had conversations with kids about not always bringing attention to it. It just makes him feel like he has someone in his corner that understands him!
Jessica Naspinski
Teacher's Name: Jessica Naspinski
School: Lake Street Elementary
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: I can't say enough good things about Miss Naspinski! She is an excellent teacher who brings so much energy and fun into her classroom! My daughter is excited to learn and is thriving under her instruction.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Miss Naspinski sees each of her students as individuals and realizes that they all have their own strengths and weaknesses, as well as personal learning styles. She goes above and beyond to help each child reach their goals in the best way possible! She is kind, patient and fun ... everything a third grade teacher needs to be! She is a role model to her students and her personal love of learning spills over into her teaching style. She is such an asset to the Lake Street staff!
Melinda Weiss
Teacher's Name: Melinda Weiss
School: Taft Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Weiss goes above and beyond for her students and fellow teachers. She's willing to work one-on-one and in small groups to help her students grasp concepts. She's a team player in the building as well.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She has taken control of a very difficult situation this year.
Katelyn Barta
Teacher's Name: Katelyn Barta
School: Winfield Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Miss Barta is always going out of her way to keep the parents informed of what is going on. My child is learning much more than I ever have anticipated in Kindergarten!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Making Kindergarten fun and she is focused on every child learning!
Kelley Nelson
Teacher's Name: Kelley Nelson
School: Crown Point High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: I have had two children who have taken classes with Mrs. Nelson. She is kind, compassionate and very caring while still having high academic expectations for her students. My children learned so much from her about science and life in general. She is a tremendous teacher and mentor for young adults.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: This year she offered to have my daughter be an aid for her so she could help her with her Chemistry class. She spends her plan period helping my daughter and other students with work they struggle with. This means she isn't planning during her plan time and is having to do that on her own personal time.
Kendal Smith
Teacher's Name: Kendal Smith
School: Lake Central High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Constantly has his students perform at an extremely high level on the AP Chemistry exam.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Has students go on to our nation’s top universities.
Jody Jordan
Teacher's Name: Jody Jordan
School: Heavilin Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She understands her students and takes the time to make sure each student is working up to there potential. Makes sure every student gets what they need . There to help a parent with a question no matter the day or time of day or is . Very Awesome Teacher
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: This year we had a student lead teachers conference. My daughter had a paper filled out with her accomplishments she’s had so far . She also knew what her weaknesses were and what she needed to do to build those skills up . I noticed how she relates to my daughter where no other teacher has done before . My daughter is happy about going to school everyday, which makes my life less stressful
Jillian Michalak
Teacher's Name: Jillian Michalak
School: Discovery Charter School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Michalak goes above and beyond daily in her school, from being one of the first to arrive to one of the last to leave. She never lets a student slip and makes sure all of her students excel. Not only does she take great pride in her work with students, she also is a leader with her peers. From holding conferences to planning lessons for two other teachers in her grade.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She routinely puts in way more work than is expected of her. From planning learning experiences to holding conferences for her other teachers. She is a teacher all other teachers should strive to be like.
Qiana Williams
Teacher's Name: Qiana Williams
School: O’Bannon Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Qiana goes the extra mile for her students. Qiana has had many challenges in her classroom over the years and is always proactive and problem solves. She has students who have Emotional, Learning, and English as a Second Language and she continues to teach 5th grade content to them by providing visuals and graphic organizers. Not only is she able to deliver content to all students, she does so in a way that is engaging. She tries new things all the time and makes it look effortless by being so enthusiastic and professional. She fundraises for the 5th graders to have a memorable year.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: This year she has been translating documents on her own and providing additional examples and visuals for her students with limited English proficiency. She continues to make a difference in the classroom on a daily basis by working closely with parents and special area/special service teachers. Qiana is a teacher of excellence, I know she will continue to influence our students at O’Bannon in a positive way by continuing to connect with them and holding them to high standards.
Kerri Copestick
Teacher's Name: Kerri Copestick
School: Lake Prairie Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Kerri is a compassionate and never ending patient teacher. She goes above and beyond for her students. When my daughter had her for Second grade a few years ago she came in early before school to tutor kids that were struggling in math. Now that my daughter has her again for fifth grade nothing has changed. Such a awesome women and teacher.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Girls on the run coach.
Bridgett Baird
Teacher's Name: Bridgett Baird
School: Lake Central High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Bridgett is the most creative teacher I have ever met. She is a special needs teacher and she always creates leson plans that is unique to each student! She really listens to EVERY student and personalizes their work, weather it is using families pictures or what they love!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Bridgett always keep her kids parents in the loop of what’s going on! When a student wants to go to a soccer game to see his friend play, she helped him make signs with that friends name on it! She has a therapy pig she brings into school for the kids to be with. I have never seen a teacher so involved in her kids lives! Bridgett is always super excited with her kids accomplishments no matter how small!’
My children
Teachers' Names: My children
School Districts: Munster, Chesterton, Michigan City
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Lindsay Grunewald-Daughter/Master Degree Guidance Counselor, English teacher and Department Head of school newspaper, married to Jason Grunewald-Son In Law/PE Teacher and Head Varsity Football Coach both in the Munster school district. Also Dan Caudle-Son/Master Degree Vice Principal at Chesterton High, previously a Principle and Vice Principle at other schools, History teacher, various coaching positions including Head Baseball Coach at Michigan City, married to Kylee Caudle-Daughter In Law/ Elementary school teacher and former Head Volleyball coach at Michigan City High School.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: All four of these fine young people (yes I may be prejudiced) have devoted their entire adult lives to this profession and the kids they are involved with. All four of these individuals are very deserving of this recognition and I would very much love to see them acknowledged. Along with raising a family of their own. The Grunewalds have three children and one on the way. The Caudles have two children.
Daphne Pantazis
Teacher's Name: Daphne Pantazis
School District: Gary
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Ms. Pantazis is the greatest teacher and friend anyone could ever have. She teaches you life lessons and English lessons.
Katelyn Barta
Teacher's Name: Katelyn Barta
School: Winfield Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Miss Barta is a young teacher who is not only excelling in the Crown Point school system, but has made such an impact in so many young students lives. My son had her in kindergarten, but still make it a part of his daily routine to stop and see her. She goes above and beyond for all her current and former student and keeps up on how they are performing in school and in their daily lives.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: It's not only what she did this year, but what she does every day consistently to impact young students. She makes all of them feel special and truly cares about their academic improvements. I hear from many parents who either have had her as a teach or currently have her as a teacher for their child and how pleased they are with their child's progress. Kuddos to this young lady for putting her best foot forward each and every day and for inspiring so many you lives.
Holly Giesler
Teacher's Name: Holly Giesler
School: Winfield Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Giesler is definitely a great teacher. She shows great patience and understanding with every child in her class. She is supportive and encouraging with words and enthusiasm. Every lesson is taught in a way that not only some understand but she makes sure everyone understands.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: This year my son is excited to wake up and go and he’s even more excited to tell us about what they did that day. Mrs. Giesler makes learning fun and not feel like a chore. She has understanding and knowlege that not everyone learns the same and she makes sure everyone is learning their own way which is what school should always be about.
Breann Castle
Teacher's Name: Breann Castle
School: Jane Ball Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: I’m actually the husband to this teacher and see the countless hours after school and weekends that she puts into making her classroom and her students the biggest aspect of her life. She doesn’t do it for any recognition but I feel she deserves it just as much if not more than anyone.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Along with leading her fourth grade team into different projects and classroom transformations. She comes up with new ideas for her students and different subjects weekly.
Lexi Diamond
Teacher's Name: Lexi Diamond
School: Winfield Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Kids adore her, past students stop by her class everyday to give her a hug. She is amazing with teaching kids.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Both of my kids have had her, she makes learning fun & exciting for the kids which keeps them wanting to learn more.
Amy Nohos
Teacher's Name: Amy Nohos
School: Scott Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: This is her first year of teaching. She is in the autism room with severely disabled kids. She is doing what she loves and it shows.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She connects with each and every student in her class. They love her and she loves them.
Melisa Lopez
Teacher's Name: Melisa Lopez
School: McKinley Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Melisa has been teaching there now for four years and each year they have moved her to another grade. So each year she has to start over and put together another fun learning atmosphere for her kids. She goes above and beyond buying the supplies they need for class due to parents not being able to afford them. She has even purchased winter jackets, hats and gloves to give to students who didn’t have them.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: This year she is teaching at the kindergarten age. She wanted a way to help her students get even more excited about reading. So she reached out to people on social media and asked for sponsors. This is what she posted:
"Hi everyone! A friend of mine shared an idea with me that I thought was really great! As most of you know, I'm back in kindergarten this year. I've learned a lot about my students this year, but what I find most fascinating about them is their love for books. No, they are not reading yet but should be reading at a level D by the end of the year. They love to just have a new book in their hand and are finding our sight words in books weekly.
Reading for 20 minutes a day has been proven to help with language development, promote brain development, aid in understanding a world outside of our own, create better social relationships, and so much more!
With this in mind, I'm looking for friends to sponsor 1 of each of my 22 students by buying them a new book each month. I have a Scholastic.com account that I find leveled books for $1-$3 or if you would rather pick your own new books to send to my students I can forward you the address to our school.
I'm really excited about this idea, and can't wait to see my students' faces each month when the books come in! If you can find it in your heart (and wallet lol) to donate, please let me know.
Happy reading everyone!"
She has had an overwhelming response and now is helping her students to learn how to read.
It’s great to see educators out there loving what they do!
Joylyn Ichiyama
Teacher's Name: Joylyn Ichiyama
School: Griffith Senior High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She does everything in her power to help us and teach us to get us ready for college. He also puts her foot down and doesn’t let people slack or be lazy, she wants to help us all make a future for ourselves!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She has began teaching Biomedical Sciences and has taught us a lot just this first quarter.
Shannon Brown
Teacher's Name: Shannon Brown
School: Central Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is kind, soft spoken and understanding to all the children and her peers.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She wears many hats in our school.
Cayla Manley
Teacher's Name: Cayla Manley
School: Harrison Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She makes the classroom fun, and always goes above and beyond for her students.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She is always thinking of how to make learning fun and how to relate to them.
Christen Ellis
Teacher's Name: Christen Ellis
School: Willowcreek Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Ellis really enjoys teaching. You can see it everyday when she gives 110% to her students. She brings a positive energy to her class and always tries to get know her students personally.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She organized a trip to the Illinois Holocaust Museum in Skokie. Every 8th grade student attended this trip. A big task for one person to take on.
Lauren Carter
Teacher's Name: Lauren Carter
School: Hanover Central High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Carter makes learning Algebra fun which engages the students to learn and enjoy their classroom environment.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: On behalf of my son, she says she accommodates students needs and takes math to a new level of learning.
Daisy Lee
Teacher's Name: Daisy Lee
School: Krueger Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Daisy teaches Environmental Science. She goes way beyond the normal curriculum by taking the students outside to learn about the invasive plant species in the MC area as well as the invasive fish in lake Michigan and how to identify them and how to help with the issue.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: This year Daisy has brought composting into Krueger so students and faculty are participating in not onky recycling and composting. She is a hands on teacher and is teaching her students how to test water and soul samples around the school and lake michigan. She is teaching how to protect our environment and appreciate it.
Cynthia Lale
Teacher's Name: Cynthia Lale
School: Lake Central High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She really goes out of her way to make sure all of her students understand and want to learn the material.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: This year she has gone very in depth on many of the topics we have covered and you can tell she really enjoys teaching the subject.
Melissa Curran
Teacher's Name: Melissa Curran
School: Winfield Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: With over 15 years experience, Mrs. Curran is an excellent teacher! As a mom of a first child going Kindergarten, Mrs. Curran has made this new transition seamless. My family loves her teaching approach and dedication to her classroom. I love that my son is excited to go to school each day to learn new things and then come home and talk about his day!
Heather Hall
Teacher's Name: Heather Hall
School: Rensselaer Central Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She goes above and beyond inside and outside of the classroom. She is the eighth grade science teacher at our middle school. She takes her class on multiple field trips, including hiking at the sand dunes and seeing the sand hill cranes. She makes a point to take her students outside, whether it’s to the wetlands or just watching and identifying clouds. Outside of the classroom, she plays a major role in the community as one of the Parks Department Board members, running our Earth Day celebration at a local park, being the president of Bombers of Academic Excellence, being a mom of four, being president of our Rensselaer summer swim team for years, and coaching the middle school track team.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She has taken the kids on multiple field trips, created the random acts of kindness club at the middle school, and started the robotics club.
Kelly Spann
Teacher's Name: Kelly Spann
School: Charter School of the Dunes
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is an amazing teacher. Every year she has to use her own money to buy supplies because the area is very poor and most students don't show up with what is needed. She has to deal with children being belligerent toward her and other students and she still cares so deeply for her students and teaches them as best she can. She finds new ways to teach when what she's doing isn't taking and the kids won't listen.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: This year she has been going to work almost every Saturday even though its technically not paid in her salary, which is a whole other story. She has to deal with rude and screaming parents every grading period. The parents verbally attack her wondering why their child isn't doing well when the kid isn't doing their work or the parents aren't helping with homework at home. She can only do so much and this year she has been pushed so hard and she still perseveres.
Veronica Prieto
Teacher's Name: Veronica Prieto
School: Morton High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She teaches her students the importance of a great education and prepares them all for college. She is also an Hammond born and raised woman. She got her masters in biology from Purdue Calumet, and is also a graduate from Morton High School — third in her class. Her students look up to her and admire that shes a Morton grad. Sharing some school spirit also. Starting the flag team again that vanished after Veronica graduated in 2010 — she found the flags and refurbished them and started the program up with nine students signing up for the 2018 flag team. Many students thank her for helping them prepare for college. That's a wonderful feeling when the kids tell her she has made a strong influence on there education.
Dee Samyn
Teacher's Name: Dee Samyn
School: St Mary's Catholic Community school
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: I believe that Mrs. Samyn and her aid Mrs. Dubiel get over looked because they are part of the early education program and not part of the full-day k-12 curriculum. I nominate both of them because they are our childrens first experience with a teacher, learning. My children love school because these two women gave them such a fun and creative beginning. Dee Samyn is so patient, warm, and nurturing. You have to be to keep 10+ kids under age 5 in line and focused. Mrs Dubiel helps keep the classin line, getting the crafts ready for little hands, making sure all the kids stay on the same page. All the teachers at St. Mary are amazing, but these two women get our kids ready to excel for greatness.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Science. What kid doesn't like to make a mess while learning.
Amy Hochbaum
Teacher's Name: Amy Hochbaum
School: Lake Street Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Hochbaum always has a smile on her face - her love for teaching and how much she truly cares about her students is never hidden. She connects so well with her fifth graders and makes learning fun with humor and a little bit of spunk. She challenges the students to reach for their potential and celebrates each student’s unique strengths. She has a special way of making learning meaningful and fun.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: We are new to Crown Point School Corporation this year and have been so very happy with each of our three children’s teachers and their amazing work and effort. Mrs. Hochbaum has really stood out because our oldest son was experiencing a lot of anxiety and fear (with lots of tears!) prior to moving here starting a new school. Mrs. Hochbaum made a point she make him feel comfortable and at ease right away in the classroom. This is the first school year that my son has told me he loves school and is excited to get to school and see what Mrs. Hochbaum has in store for them for the day. He told me one day that she is the best teacher he has ever had. He’s never had such a strong interest in school prior to being in her class. Mrs. Hochbaum is a gem and has brought a true love and curiosity for learning in my fifth-grade son. I am certain she will be one of those special teachers he will never forget.
Brooke Sanders
Teacher's Name: Brooke Sanders
School: Thomas Jefferson Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Ms. Sanders, is an amazing teacher who cares about her students. She is constantly making sure her students are striving not only in the class but outside the class as well.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Ms. Sanders, is not just one of the fifth grade teachers. She is also the Science Olympiad Coach. Her classroom is amazing, and very hands on. She uses stability balls for each of her students to sit on. She knows they like to move alot so this helps them.
Angela Kepchar
Teacher's Name: Angela Kepchar
School: Homan Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Miss Kepchar teaches preschool for special needs kids who are all mostly non verbal/autistic. It takes a special person with patience, love, and understanding to teach these little people. Miss Angela and her aides deserve recognition. I’m amazed at what her and her staff do daily. Especially when these littles cannot speak and have many other issues that can make conventional learning difficult.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Miss Angela and her team keep these little people excited to go to school. They do daily crafts, group time, sensory sessions, speech, occupational therapy, and so much more. Miss Angela and other special needs teachers need recognition. Their jobs to educate these sweet children can be very difficult. Miss Angela does an amazing job!
Rory McMahan
Teacher's Name: Rory McMahan
School: Lake Ridge Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. McMahan is in his second year at Lake Ridge and currently teaches seventh-grade social studies. He teaches in a project based learning classroom and works along side an ELA teacher. They infuse subjects to create projects that cover both disciplines.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mr. McMahan has a background in theater and brings showmanship everyday to class. Using humor and theatrics in his lessons, Mr. McMahan makes learning a great experience for his students. His knowledge of history and how to best deliver the material is evident daily, and his students benefit from it. The students at Lake Ridge Middle School are very lucky to have him as a teacher and often leave his class with a smile on their face.
Dustin Miller
Teacher's Name: Dustin Miller
School: Jerry Ross Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Miller is a very caring teacher who finds each student's best traits and helps them to enhance them.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mr. Miller encourages his students to try new things. He makes himself available to students and is always willing to give them his time. At the end of the year, he wrote each student a letter emphasizing all of their strengths and traits that he observed throughout the year. As a parent, that gesture definitely pulled at my heart strings.
Carolyn Polomchak
Teacher's Name: Carolyn Polomchak
School: Liberty Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Carolyn works with students struggling to perform at the appropriate grade skill levels. She teaches the skills necessary for kids to succeed in school and in life, with a huge dose of caring and compassion.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Carolyn works during non-school hours as the “School Liaison” for the Hobart Y’s 21st Century Community Learning Center after-school program at Liberty Elementary School providing the conduit connecting students and parents in the the Y’s program to teachers and administrators.
Jennifer Ciochina
Teacher's Name: Jennifer Ciochina
School: Jerry Ross Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Ciochina teaches our Special Needs students. She teaches our children not only academics but social aspects that each student will need to succeed in life
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Ciochina developed a program called "The Coffee Crew." The students serve staff and teacher coffee, tea and hot chocolate. It teaches them about money (counting and math) and social skills. It was featured on Channel 7 Sunday News.
Rhonda LaVelle
Teacher's Name: Rhonda LaVelle
School: Wheeler High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. LaVelle is my coworker. I co-teach adult roles (personal finance) class with her and she does an amazing job teaching the students about taxes, banking systems, keeping personal records and other skills that students need to be successful in their finances. She does a six month checking simulation where students track their budget, bank statements and checkbook register.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. LaVelle is very patient with the students in the whole process. She keeps meticulous reference notes and knows every line the student should be getting as their answer. Additionally, she teaches:
- Adult roles and responsibilities (personal finance)
- Preparing for college and careers
- Human development
- Child development
- Advanced child dDevelopment
- Interpersonal relations
Adriana Guevara
Teacher's Name: Adriana Guevara
School: The Crossing School of Business and Entrepreneurship
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Not only does Ms. Adriana show care and wisdom to each student throughout the day, she spends her after-school hours answering phone calls from students who need advice, communicating with parents to see how she can better help their children, and planning countless activities to keep students engaged. She dedicates her life to bettering her students' lives, and she never stops working hard.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Ms. Adriana overflows with wisdom that she pours into students beyond just academics. This year, she has counseled students who have lost family members; she's invited those struggling emotionally to spend time with her after school to talk; she patiently listens to teenage girls explain some drama in their lives and reminds them that rumors aren't always true. She puts aside her own to-do list in order to help students process the hard things in daily life.
Ashley Mitsch
Teacher's Name: Ashley Mitsch
School: Douglas MacArthur Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She has been recognized by the state for her teaching. She is the lead teacher in her grade, and she won a grant for her students last year to set up a reading "nook" corner with book shelves and bean bag chairs.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She did a Facebook drive to get a sponsor for each student to purchase a book a month for the school year to be read as a class.
Jodi Hogan
Teacher's Name: Jodi Hogan
School: Lake Ridge Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Hogan can teach a variety of subjects and is currently teaching eighth-grade science. Though this is a new subject for her, Mrs. Hogan jumped in head over heels to learn the best way to deliver her new material.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She has genuine enthusiasm for what she is teaching and it is infectious in her classroom. Her dedication to teaching her students is present everyday as she is always holding them to a high standard. The eighth-grade students at Lake Ridge are very lucky to have Mrs. Hogan and appreciate the effort she puts in throughout their formative years.
Hank Curry
Teacher's Name: Hank Curry
School: Lake Ridge Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: I believe that Hank Curry would be an excellent teacher to nominate for your region teachers section. He is an eighth grade math teacher at Lake Ridge Middle School. He does a great job of making math easy to learn and tries to make his content area as much fun as possible. Besides being able to deliver math content to his students he also is there for them when they need someone. The students like Mr. Curry and it shows in the way they interact with him each day. He also is an outstanding middle school basketball coach and his former players always come back and check in with him.
Lindsay O'Neill
Teacher's Name: Lindsay O’Neill
School: Lowell High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. O’Neill co-created a class called Interactive Media that all freshman take at Lowell High School. The class combines English with computer arts.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. O’Neill is good at building relationships with her students. She has 50 students in each class, and still finds a way to make a connection with each of them.
Denise Herrin
Teacher's Name: Denise Herrin
School: Calumet High School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Denise Herrin is my sister who started teaching at Calumet High School out of Purdue University and has been teaching there for 25 years, eight of which where spent in the special education co-op. She is loved by students and faculty alike, and has stayed at Calumet despite years of turmoil in the administration. She does her job with no fanfare and continues to help her students grow.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Almost two years ago to the day, my sisters husband Bob passed away after a years long battle with esophageal cancer at the age of 52. They have three children, Kate, 22, is attending Purdue. Margaret, 20, is at Ripon College in Wisconsin Brett, 12, is attending Hobart Middle School. The passing of her husband and the father of the children was devastating on the whole family. My sister has been able to balance teaching and keeping her children active and thriving at school. She spends any free time either tending to any of her children's needs or helping out with extracurricular activities at Calumet. Her strength in the face of such a tragedy has been an inspiration to her children and everyone that knows her. She makes us all so proud.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is always making sure her students stay on track. She does her best to help her students reach their goals, get into the college of their dreams, and graduate on time. She never gives up on her students and she is willing to push them to do their best
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: It wasn't this year but I had her a year ago and what she did was keep us focused on our education and on our goals. Plus, she always had us laughing at one point in time.
Meg McCarel
Teacher's Name: Meg McCarel
School: Liberty Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. McCarel teaches Special Education at Liberty Elementary. While my son had the pleasure of working with her for two years we were able to see her overwhelming kindness and commitment to what she does. This includes taking plenty of her own time to make sure she gets to know students and their individual issues as well as she possibly can. Additionally, it is just a delight to be in her company!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: My son will have to switch schools this year, but we will miss Mrs. McCarel greatly! Last summer, she visited him while he was at camp to see if she could learn something by seeing him in a new environment. This summer, even though we are not returning to her class, she’s met with and visited with our family and that will undoubtedly make my son’s transition easier.
Anthony Duron-Rainwater
Teacher's Name: Anthony Duron-Rainwater
School: River Forest High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Duron is a wonderful teacher and also great person. He was a huge impact in my life during school and after to school, from helping get on track graduating to helping me get into college. Mr. Duron is always productive with his students and always there for a helping hand.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He helps his students to keep them on track to graduate, keeping everything in order.