Top Republican says population shifts, not politics, shaped Indiana redistricting process

Population shifts, not politics, was the primary factor used in devising the proposed new boundaries of Indiana's 9 congressional districts and the 100 Indiana House districts, according to one of the lawmakers who drew the maps.

State Rep. Greg Steuerwald, R-Avon, sponsor of the House Bill 1581 redistricting plan, told the House Elections Committee Wednesday that nearly all the changes made to the current legislative districts were done to account for local communities gaining or losing inhabitants over the past 10 years.

Overall, Indiana's 2020 population of 6,785,528 is a 4.7% increase compared to the 2010 U.S. Census. Steuerwald noted, however, nearly three-fourths of the state's growth was concentrated in suburban Indianapolis, while 49 of Indiana's 92 counties lost population in the last decade.

He said that necessitated shifting lines to create new congressional districts with nearly exactly 752,958 people each, and Indiana House districts with populations within 1% of 67,855 residents.

"We were either chasing population or dragging it," Steuerwald said. "But you can only drag population so far, and that's why you'll notice a lot of new districts in areas with growing populations."