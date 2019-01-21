INDIANAPOLIS — Former state Rep. Charlie Brown, D-Gary, has been presented one of Indiana's highest honors in recognition of his efforts more than three decades ago to establish a state holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
Gov. Eric Holcomb this month recognized Brown with a Sagamore of the Wabash award for Brown's work to overcome determined opposition and ultimately win approval for today's state holiday commemorating the slain civil rights leader.
"It really was an honor and a surprise," Brown said about receiving the award at all, let alone having it personally presented by the Republican governor.
Twice in the early 1980s, Brown won House approval to create a Martin Luther King holiday in Indiana, only to see those proposals die in the Republican-controlled Senate.
In 1986, after the United States celebrated the first national King holiday, thanks in part to the work of U.S. Rep. Katie Hall, D-Gary, Brown and state Rep. Hurley Goodall, D-Muncie, decided to use the rules of the Legislature to force a Senate vote on establishing a King Day in Indiana.
They employed a rare procedural maneuver known as strip-and-replace to change a proposal that would have allowed volunteer firefighters to drive their overweight firetrucks across weight-restricted bridges into the King holiday legislation.
Senate Republicans protested the move and even shut down the chamber's legislative business for six days, Brown said.
But, in the end, they largely came around to supporting the holiday after Republican Gov. Robert Orr gave it his blessing.
The King holiday passed the Senate, 35-13, and was approved by the House, 81-13.
Orr signed the holiday into law on March 16, 1986 — 13 years after state Sen. Rudy Clay, D-Gary, filed the first unsuccessful proposal to establish an Indiana holiday honoring King.
Illinois was the first state in the nation to designate King's birthday as a state holiday.
Shortly after King's 1968 assassination, Illinois state Rep. Harold Washington, D-Chicago, who later would serve four years as Chicago mayor, filed legislation creating the holiday. It became law in 1973.
Brown is now a Lake County councilman.