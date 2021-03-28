Tossing votes of the dead: Indiana to keep discarding ballots of early voters who die before Election Day

However, doing so under the provisions of current law relating to dead voters requires creating a system that allows ballots to subsequently be removed from the scanned ballots, such as keeping opened ballots and mailing envelopes together, which Pierce worries could infringe on the integrity of the secret ballot.

He said simply allowing the early votes of dead Hoosiers to count would make it much easier to administer Indiana elections and remove what he sees as an injustice in current law.

Specifically, Pierce said it’s unfair a person who votes on Election Day and is perhaps run over in the parking lot afterward and dies will have his or her vote counted, while Hoosiers who voted early and likewise died before the counting begins must have their ballots thrown out.

“The policy really doesn’t make much sense if you think about it,” Pierce said. “There’s really no reason to distinguish between early voting, a couple days or a week ahead of time, or voting early on Election Day.”

Pierce said even more infuriating is the possibility that a Hoosier serving overseas in the military is killed in action after submitting his or her absentee ballot and that ballot also is required to be discarded.