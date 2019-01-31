VALPARAISO — The Porter County Council gave unanimous approval Tuesday night to buying new voting machines and other election equipment, the third round of voting for the new equipment in a single day.
Council President Dan Whitten said the purchase had nothing to do with the three-day delay in counting ballots in the November general election.
He blamed human error for lost ballots and other mishaps causing the delay.
Whitten said the purchase had been discussed for several years, and it was simply time to replace 18- to 22-year-old equipment, which had a projected 10-year lifespan.
"We don't want to be behind the times in Porter County," Whitten said.
Approval was given to allocating slightly more than $446,000 as a down payment and financing the $1.3 million balance at 3.69 percent interest for seven years.
Councilman Bob Poparad suggested paying the entire cost up front to avoid an estimated $227,000 in interest.
Whitten and others on the council left the door open to paying off the debt before the first payment is due next year.
Newly elected county clerk Jessica Bailey said all poll workers will be properly trained on using the equipment and other election procedures prior to the municipal elections in May to avoid more delays in tallying votes.
The county Election Board gave its unanimous support Tuesday afternoon to the $1.83 million proposed purchase just hours after it was supported by the county Board of Commissioners.
Commissioner Jeff Good, R-Center, supported the purchase along with Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South.
The move comes in the wake of long-overdue updates of technology for county government accounting, 911 and its jail.
"We've been very behind in our technology," Good said.
Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, who cast the lone vote opposing the purchase, said it was human, not equipment, error that resulted in the problems and the delayed vote count in last year's general election.
Biggs said he would prefer to see the county go through the upcoming election year with improvements suggested by the secretary of state's office and others to make sure the problems of last year are addressed.