VALPARAISO — A fractured Porter County Board of Commissioners gave preliminary approval Tuesday morning to replacing the county's aging voting equipment with a new $1.83 million, touch-screen system.
Commissioner Jeff Good, R-Center, who supported the purchase along with Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said the purchase is needed because the existing voting equipment is 18-22 years old.
The move comes in the wake of long-overdue updates of technology for county government accounting, 911 and its jail.
"We've been very behind in our technology," Good said.
But Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, who cast the lone vote opposing the purchase, said it was human, not equipment error that resulted in the problems and the delayed vote count in last year's general election.
Biggs said he would prefer to see the county go through the upcoming election year with improvements suggested by the secretary of state's office and others to make sure the problems of last year are addressed.
The purchase is contingent upon approval from both the county election board at 3 p.m. Tuesday and the county council, which meets a couple hours later at 5 p.m.
How it works
Under the proposed system, voters will sign in at polling places using an electronic poll book and a ballot unique to them will be printed on the spot, said county attorney Scott McClure.
They will then feed the ballot into a touchscreen machine and cast their votes with the ability to go back and make changes, he said. The machine prevents errors such as voting for more than the number of allowed candidates.
After reviewing and approving the vote on screen, the ballot is returned to the voter marked with the choices, McClure said. It is then fed into a counter, leaving a paper trail of the vote.
The county's current system requires voters to manually fill in small ovals to cast ballots.
The new system would do away with the need to sort ballots cast early and have them delivered to the appropriate polling places on election day, Republican Election Board member David Bengs said.
The county has about $465,000 for a downpayment on the new system, he said. The proposal calls for financing the balance over seven years with annual payments of $227,888 beginning next year.
Blaney said she agreed that human error was at the core of last year's election problems, but feels the new equipment will help address those issues.
She also felt it would not make sense to retrain poll workers on the existing equipment for this year's election only to turn around and require training on new equipment for the following election.
"I think this makes sense moving this forward," Blaney said.
Porter County Republican Chairman Michael Simpson said the new equipment is line with proposed legislation downstate that would require central counting of ballots.
"We're inviting a second disaster," he said of the failure to act.
