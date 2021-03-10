Town approves storage facility proposal

MERRILLVILLE — A self storage facility is coming to a former grocery store location in Merrillville after the Town Council granted final approval for the project.

DG Properties will upgrade the vacant 67,000-square-foot area at 73rd Avenue and Taft Street to create climate-controlled storage after the council on Tuesday approved a variance of use for the project.

The initial phase will cost about $1.5 million, Merrillville Planning and Building Director Sheila Shine said. In the second phase, another $1 million will be invested to create storage units outside of the building, Shine said.

Councilman Jeff Minchuk said town officials have been working to find a tenant there since Strack & Van Til closed there years ago.

“I am in favor of this because I do not want to see an eyesore in the middle of our town,” Minchuk said. “Just go to waste, a giant building like that.”

Councilwoman Marge Uzelac said she’s received several phone calls about the long empty space.

“We’ve waited for three years already,” Uzelac said.

Although the project was approved, there are some who believe the storage business isn’t needed in town.