Town could cash in on food, beverage tax; it's expected to generate up to $4 million annually

MERRILLVILLE — It appears town officials won’t move as quickly as they pursue a food and beverage tax in the municipality.
Councilmen had discussed attempting to get potential legislation in the hands of state lawmakers as soon as possible regarding the possible 1% tax that would be applied to restaurant meals purchased in Merrillville.
“I don’t think it’s going to go this session so we need to get ready for next year,” Councilman Shawn Pettit said.
Pettit said an analysis completed last year shows Merrillville could generate $2.5 million to $4 million annually if a food and beverage tax is enacted townwide.
If the possible tax advances, the town could use that revenue for economic development endeavors, including a contribution to the proposed development of a convention center at Century Plaza.
Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff advised council members “to be specific in what you’re going to use the money for” when preparing proposals for state lawmakers, and he encouraged the panel to meet with legislators during the process.
“We not only need to sit down with them to make sure they are on board, we need to make sure they agree with the wording of the proposed legislation,” Svetanoff said.
Town leaders discussed the possibility of only enacting the tax in certain areas, such as the U.S. 30 corridor, but that would reduce the amount the town could generate.
Council President Rick Bella said the possibility of limiting it to U.S. 30 could reduce the impact it would have on Merrillville residents because the U.S. 30 restaurants attract many visitors and not just those who live in town, but there are eateries in other areas of the municipality where the clients are largely from Merrillville.
There are many details that have to be determined, but the tax wouldn’t exceed 1% of the cost of restaurant meals, officials said.
“We’re still only talking about a penny on a dollar, so it’s a dime for a $10 dinner,” Bella said.
He said the council would “have to do a big education process with the residents” if the tax is enacted because there have been concerns about how it would affect residents.
The town is pursuing the food and beverage tax while Tri-Land Properties, the owner of the Century Plaza site near U.S. 30 and Broadway, has been developing plans to transform the former Burlington Coat Factory into a 140,000-square-foot convention center.
Tri-Land Properties President Richard Dube estimated it would cost $50 million to complete that project.
There is space for the development of hotels and restaurants around the former Burlington building, and the total estimated construction cost would be $150 million if that was included.
Tri-Land is seeking a public-private partnership for the development.
Councilmen have been receptive to offering up to $5 million to the convention center project, but it appears Merrillville doesn’t plan to offer assistance for parking lot renovation work and the possible development of hotels and restaurants.
“This money is going to gutting Burlington and turning that into the convention center,” Pettit said of Merrillville’s possible contribution of as much as $5 million.
Before making firm decisions about offering financial assistance for a convention center, Merrillville is seeking some details from Tri-Land.
“We want to know who’s running it, who the investor is and when do you need us to pony up the money,” Pettit said.
Tri-Land is expected to complete an economic impact analysis for the development. Once finished, the company will again meet with town officials to continue discussions about the project.
It’s uncertain how long it will take to complete the economic impact analysis.