Town could cash in on food, beverage tax; it's expected to generate up to $4 million annually

MERRILLVILLE — It appears town officials won’t move as quickly as they pursue a food and beverage tax in the municipality.

Councilmen had discussed attempting to get potential legislation in the hands of state lawmakers as soon as possible regarding the possible 1% tax that would be applied to restaurant meals purchased in Merrillville.

“I don’t think it’s going to go this session so we need to get ready for next year,” Councilman Shawn Pettit said.

Pettit said an analysis completed last year shows Merrillville could generate $2.5 million to $4 million annually if a food and beverage tax is enacted townwide.

If the possible tax advances, the town could use that revenue for economic development endeavors, including a contribution to the proposed development of a convention center at Century Plaza.

Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff advised council members “to be specific in what you’re going to use the money for” when preparing proposals for state lawmakers, and he encouraged the panel to meet with legislators during the process.

“We not only need to sit down with them to make sure they are on board, we need to make sure they agree with the wording of the proposed legislation,” Svetanoff said.