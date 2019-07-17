DYER — After months of back and forth and searching for a solution that would make town officials and residents happy, the Town Council approved a plan to relocate Fire Station 2 in Dyer.
During its Thursday meeting, the council approved the station, currently located at 820 213th St., to be relocated to land west of the originally proposed location in Central Park.
The original plan called for Dyer Fire Station 2 to be located further east along 213th Street in the local park across from the Briar Ridge subdivision. Tom DeGiulio, Dyer town manager, said town officials like the west location in the park primarily for its depth.
“There is a baseball field on the east side that has a deeper fence than the west softball field. This allows us to develop a deeper area behind the building, (which) helps with maneuvering of fire apparatus and storage of park landscaping materials,” DeGiulio said.
He said the station will still be across from a residential area and next to one home.
In previous council meetings, residents voiced their concerns about the station being near their homes neighboring the park. A petition, which included more than 60 signatures from residents in the area, was presented to the council in March protesting the proposed location on the east side.
Discussions also involved potential drainage issues with the location.
Dyer Fire Chief Thad Stutler said officials took the comments and concerns raised by residents into consideration with the future development.
“We hope that residents are happy with this decision,” Stutler said. “We are running out of options. It needed to stay in the area based on where our service is. Hopefully it will work out for everyone.”
Dyer resident Russ Gifford, who has vocalized his concerns with the council on the station in the past, said he is “relieved” with the recent vote and believes the new location will “impact less residents.” He even suggested the location a couple months ago.
“It’s not the best, but a better decision,” Gifford said. “Where they are putting it is cheaper, convenient. It will impact less residents, keep the park space as what it was intended to be — a park — and still provide for an excellent fire station for people that work for the town.”
DeGiulio said putting the station in the park was a “sound financial decision,” too, as the utility infrastructure needed for the station will be added to the utility infrastructure already needed for the park development.
“We do not have to purchase additional land. During our due diligence we were looking at $1.4 million for land for the station and expansion of the Department of Public Works. We developed an alternate sanitary treatment method that eliminated the need for some of the land, and now moving the station back to its best location in the park saves money that can now be used for development of the park and station site,” DeGiulio said. “This will speed up the development.”
The 10,500 square-foot facility will be a six-bay station, providing space and amenities to the fire, police and parks departments.
Four doors will be facing 213th Street and six will face the south elevation into the park. An emergency preemption signal will be installed at 213th Street.
“Another reason to move west is to provide a better alignment with ingress and egress for the station with the existing cut for Briar Ridge,” DeGiulio said. “This will allow the preemption signal to work more effectively.”
The station will also feature separate curb cuts from the public parking area.
Since the vote, town officials are now moving forward with developing design at the new location.
The goal is to have construction started by early spring, Stutler said.
“Our station now is an older building, almost 40 years old. We need this new station and extra space,” Stutler said. “We are very excited.”
It is unclear at this time what will occupy the current station space in the future — a topic that still leaves residents with concerns, Gifford said.
“I am happy with the changes, but it still doesn’t address what will be done with the corner that the station sits on,” Gifford said. “Who knows what they will put there. It’s too valuable to leave as an empty lot.”