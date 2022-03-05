Town councilman shifts to Porter County Council

PORTAGE — Porter Town Council President Erik Wagner was named to the Porter County Council on Saturday, replacing the late Robert Poparad.

Poparad died Jan. 28.

Wagner was competing against fellow Democrat Becky Mateja Lombardini, who is on the ballot with him for the primary election May 3. He was selected by a 13-6 vote of Porter County Democratic Central Committee members from precincts in District 1.

“This caucus was about November,” Wagner said afterward. “I think it shows the Democrats already behind me.”

Poparad’s term — now Wagner’s term — on the council expires Dec. 31. “It’s March. We’ve only got eight months left of this year already,” Wagner said.

“I do have a lot to learn going on the council,” he said.

One person at the caucus Saturday asked him why he hasn’t attended the County Council meetings to learn how they work. That’s because the Town Council meets on the same night, he explained.

He’s learning, though. The County Council meetings are posted online afterward, so he has been watching the recordings.

Wagner has also talked with fellow County Council member Andy Bozak, a Republican who was appointed to replace Jim Biggs, who had been elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2016.

“I’m glad to see the youth involved,” Bozak said. “He’s going to fit well in the position.” Wagner is 32. He was first elected to the Porter Town Council in 2015. He began getting involved in town boards and commissions at age 21.

Now that he has been named to the County Council, Wagner intends to resign from the Town Council Ward 1 post, he said.

Lombardini is weighing her options now, including whether to seek to replace Wagner on the Town Council. The position will be filled by a Democratic caucus using a process like the one used Saturday, county Democratic Party Chair Drew Wenger said. Wagner is forced to resign from the Town Council because holding two lucrative positions is illegal under state law.

It’s too late for Lombardini to withdraw her name from the ballot for the primary election, but deciding to stop campaigning would be an option. “I’d love to have her on my team and not running against me,” Wagner said.

“We’re Chesterton Trojan fans. That transcends all politics,” Lombardini said.

She offered perspective on the caucus Saturday. “We’re still very fortunate that we could even have something like this, in our country, when you look at Europe,” Lombardini said.

On the Town Council, Wagner has faced a number of challenges. One issue he has been working on is expanding the wastewater treatment plant capacity. The town is hoping for a $2.5 million grant. The town is poised for growth, but it can’t come until that plant is updated. “Unfortunately, I won’t see it” as a town councilman, he said.

Wagner said he decided to try to jump to the county level of government when the opportunity arose. “I’ve always wanted to progress in politics,” he said. “It’s masochistic, I know, but I love it.”

As a County Council member, Wagner will have a say on how the $33 million in American Rescue Plan Act money is spent. “I’m happy that the government gave us that money,” he said.

The budget wasn’t actually hurt as much as we thought it was,” Wagner learned, so that opens the opportunity to make game-changing decisions.

“Porter County has a terrible homeless problem,” he said. “The churches alone in the area help but can’t do it all.”

