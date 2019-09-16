WINFIELD — What can be done to improve road safety and traffic capacity on the often congested 109th Avenue in Winfield?
That's the subject of a town hall meeting, hosted by state Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron, that's set for 5 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Winfield Public Library, 10771 Randolph St.
"Everyone agrees that something must be done to improve 109th Avenue, which is one of the most heavily traveled roads in our area," Beck said.
"With the increased traffic has come the increased risk of accidents, and a corresponding desire to make improvements as soon as possible."
You have free articles remaining.
Beck said that almost certainly includes the installation of turn lanes, traffic circles and traffic signals.
But the town doesn't have the estimated $28 million needed to fund those projects, she said.
"To that end, I have invited town, county and state officials to join me at this community meeting on Sept. 19 to discuss the extent of the problem and potential solutions," Beck said.
"This is a matter that affects the economic health and public safety of the community, and I encourage everyone to attend the meeting."