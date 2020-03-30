Township trustees offer help during COVID-19 pandemic

Township trustee offices in Porter County are stepping up efforts to come to the aid of those most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Portage Township Trustee Brendan Clancy said his office is working with the Portage Township Food Pantry on several fronts.
Among them: increasing distributions of much needed food to residents, increasing efforts to continually restock the food pantry, conducting welfare checks on senior citizens, providing food delivery and prescription pick-up services for seniors and handicapped persons without transportation, and working to remove barriers for those in need of assistance.
The township food pantry served approximately 315 people March 19 during its first drive-by distribution at its new location at 3590 Willowcreek Road.
Food pantry Executive Director Bobbie DeKemper said there was a 60% increase in the number of people served during one distribution date.
"Clancy and DeKemper believe the demand on the food pantry will continue to increase as additional people lose their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic," according to the township.
Center Township Trustee Jesse Harper said township trustee offices are here for times like this.
"We can provide emergency financial assistance for those that are unable to meet rent, pay utilities, help with groceries and in some cases with gas for their vehicles," he said.
Anyone recently laid off or unable to work due to the COVID-19 virus can call the trustee's office to see if they qualify for assistance, Harper said. All inquiries are being handled by phone at 219-462-0810.
"I do want people to be aware that any unemployment payments they receive and if, and or when, the one-time payments come from the federal government, these will be considered income and could affect their qualifying for assistance," he said.
Crown Point Square
Largely deserted by the Old Courthouse, Crown Point
Central Park Plaza Valparaiso
Lake County Government Center in Crown Point
Downtown Chesterton
Downtown Valparaiso
U.S. 30 in Schererville
Downtown Valparaiso
Valplayso in Valparaiso
Westchester Public Library in Chesterton
Ghost town
No thru traffic
Closed for business
Gallery
Main Street in Hobart
Broadway in Gary
Lake Station
IUN
Gary's Broadway
Highland's Highway Avenue
Shops on Main
Indiana stay-at-home
Growlers
Special delivery
Best Buy
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.