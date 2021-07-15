Traffic enforcement team formed in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — It might be a good time to brush up on the rules of the road.

After experiencing “an uptick of reckless driving throughout the whole town,” the Merrillville Police Department has formed a traffic enforcement team, Police Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino said.

“They’re going to focus strictly on traffic issues,” he said. “We’ve been having a lot of violators of stop signs, traffic control signals and the speed limits, and we’re going to be ticketing.”

Cuttino said establishing the team isn’t a money-making initiative. Instead, the Police Department wants the program to encourage safer driving and prevent personal injury and property damage collisions.

Councilman Leonard White said, “it’s good to hear there’s going to be some higher enforcement,” noting it’s common to see bumpers and other remnants of collisions along Broadway in town.

“I think that’s the concern for all our council people,” White said of reckless driving. “This traffic situation has gotten out of control.”

Cuttino said there was strong interest from officers willing to join the traffic enforcement team.