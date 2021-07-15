 Skip to main content
Traffic enforcement team formed in Merrillville
alert urgent

Stock - Merrillville Town Hall
John J. Watkins, file, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — It might be a good time to brush up on the rules of the road.

After experiencing “an uptick of reckless driving throughout the whole town,” the Merrillville Police Department has formed a traffic enforcement team, Police Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino said.

“They’re going to focus strictly on traffic issues,” he said. “We’ve been having a lot of violators of stop signs, traffic control signals and the speed limits, and we’re going to be ticketing.”

Cuttino said establishing the team isn’t a money-making initiative. Instead, the Police Department wants the program to encourage safer driving and prevent personal injury and property damage collisions.

Councilman Leonard White said, “it’s good to hear there’s going to be some higher enforcement,” noting it’s common to see bumpers and other remnants of collisions along Broadway in town.

“I think that’s the concern for all our council people,” White said of reckless driving. “This traffic situation has gotten out of control.”

Cuttino said there was strong interest from officers willing to join the traffic enforcement team.

Prior to forming it, the department did its best to be proactive with traffic enforcement, he said, but patrol officers also need to handle the regular calls for service. With the team in place, the department can place a stronger emphasis on addressing those issues.

Cuttino encouraged motorists to pay more attention to their driving because tickets can result in more than fines if drivers are found liable.

“It will affect insurance premiums, and that’s for starters,” Cuttino said.

He said the traffic enforcement team will focus on troublesome areas of Merrillville. Town Councilman Shawn Pettit suggested officers watch a stretch of 93rd Avenue on the east side of town, where there have been problems recently.

Pettit also said it appears the town experiences reckless driving issues on freshly paved roads, and traffic enforcement is “well-received” to combat those problems.

“That’s just an invitation to these people, they don’t care,” Pettit said. “It’s almost (as if) we’re penalizing ourselves for paving, and I ought to leave all the potholes out there…it slows down these people that don’t care.”

Road improvements are occurring in a variety of areas in Merrillville this year after the council designated $5 million from a bond issue to fund paving and other street enhancements in the 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 7th wards.

“That is an ongoing process,” Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steve King said of the paving.

