Trash drop-off service no longer free for Gary residents despite fee hike

Brewer also questioned why GSD is still paying for trash pickup at city-owned buildings and parks but not for citizen drop-offs.

Citing a federal consent decree and the watchful eye of Indiana’s auditing agency, the State Board of Accounts, Vicari said the GSD had to make cuts immediately to show the federal government the district is doing all it can to curb costs.

City service costs are pale in comparison to drop-off services, he said. For example, GSD received a July 2020 invoice, at the height of city cleanups — for $40,000 for drop-off services. Overall, amounts vary from month to month, but from 500 to 1,000 tons at $46.11 per ton, it can be costly, he said.

For comparison, GSD pays about $1,800 a month for trash pickup and dumpsters at city facilities and parks, plus tonnage, and they also pay $116 per month for trash barrels along Lake Street and Broadway.

“You add up all city services, and it’s about $2,000 a month, so GSD is still paying that. But we’re really hemorrhaging when you bring in that heavy weight (to drop-off sites),” he said.