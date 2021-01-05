Trash drop-off service no longer free for Gary residents despite fee hike

GARY — City residents who once enjoyed Republic’s free drop-off trash services are now bearing the financial burden — the result of the Gary City Council approving a trash collection rate increase that doesn’t cover those services.
Gary Sanitary District administrator Dan Vicari said Tuesday the advertised rates for drop-off is $55 to $75 per ton, depending on the item. He said Republic does not accept liquids, paint, and items like fridges and air conditioning units, and charges a hefty price for tires.
GSD, which bills residents for sewer usage and trash collection, first asked the council in November to raise its monthly collection rate for households from $16.30 to $28.25 on the grounds GSD was already operating with a severe deficit under contract with Republic Services.
Vicari had warned anything less than GSD’s preferred rate would lead to services — like citizen drop-offs and block-by-block community cleanups that ramp up in the spring and summer in city council districts — shrinking or disappearing.
A majority on the council voted Dec. 15, instead, for a more modest, gradual increase to $22.75 in 2021 with additional increases in 2022 and 2023.
The very next day, Republic Services immediately ceased the free citizen drop-off service for residents, and citizens who bombarded the phone lines at City Hall were redirected to the council office with questions and complaints.
Even a mysterious flyer was created and passed out suggesting citizens should take their questions to the Gary Council.
“Which makes it even more inappropriate,” Councilwoman Tai Adkins, D-2nd District, said.
Council President William Godwin said people were directing news media and citizens to him via email, specifically, with questions about trash services.
“Everybody should know (trash pickup) is not a legislative function. I took that email as petty, because we didn’t pass the most expensive option that would have kept that intact,” Godwin said.
“Residents were smacked with this,” Councilman Ron Brewer, D-at large, added. “There was no time to advertise … I’m a little bothered by that.”
Deputy Mayor Trent A. McCain said Mayor Jerome Prince’s administration was as surprised by the sudden cease of the drop-off services, too.
“The administration had no time whatsoever to transition to a new system, and we apologize for the inconvenience to citizens … We are going to issue a new policy for our internal departments that will be effective Jan. 19, that all yard waste will go to GSD, household garbage will continue to go to transfer stations (at citizens’ expense) and any type of clean fill will go to the J-Pit (landfill),” McCain said.
Brewer also questioned why GSD is still paying for trash pickup at city-owned buildings and parks but not for citizen drop-offs.
Citing a federal consent decree and the watchful eye of Indiana’s auditing agency, the State Board of Accounts, Vicari said the GSD had to make cuts immediately to show the federal government the district is doing all it can to curb costs.
City service costs are pale in comparison to drop-off services, he said. For example, GSD received a July 2020 invoice, at the height of city cleanups — for $40,000 for drop-off services. Overall, amounts vary from month to month, but from 500 to 1,000 tons at $46.11 per ton, it can be costly, he said.
For comparison, GSD pays about $1,800 a month for trash pickup and dumpsters at city facilities and parks, plus tonnage, and they also pay $116 per month for trash barrels along Lake Street and Broadway.
“You add up all city services, and it’s about $2,000 a month, so GSD is still paying that. But we’re really hemorrhaging when you bring in that heavy weight (to drop-off sites),” he said.
Deputy Mayor Trent A. McCain said the Jerome Prince administration has asked the federal government, in a formal letter, to defer its loan payment plan by two years — typically paid to GSD annually.
No response has been provided as of Monday night.
McCain said if a deferral isn’t granted, the city will owe GSD about $620,000 as part of their repayment plan Jan. 31, and another $1 million in 2021.
If they are granted a temporary deferral, that money could be used to cover some Republic services that are now in limbo or have ceased.
Residents can place one large waste item per week alongside their blue Republic garbage receptacle and it will be collected that day by Republic. All items are eligible for pickup except liquids, paints and tires, according to the city.