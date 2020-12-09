Trash pickup fee increase could foot city with $650k yearly bill

“It’s never attractive to increase a fee or pass a tax or anything, but in this situation, this is something that should have been addressed (by the prior administration) and we’re doing the responsible thing,” Prince told council members Tuesday night during a Ways and Means committee meeting. “This is necessary and we’re attempting to right the ship, however painful it may be.”

Trent A. McCain, corporation counsel for the city, agreed.

"If the civil city takes it on, this $650,000 difference, then that’s going to affect the residents, perhaps in a different way. If we have to use those funds for services at that level, it will reduce services at another level. We’re just squeezing the balloon," McCain said.

Council members have argued the GSD’s proposed hike is too high, so they asked the Sanitary District to go back to the drawing board and present some alternatives.

One of those alternatives discussed Tuesday includes charging residents $20.05, but that doesn’t cover debt GSD acquired by GSD for covering payments owed to Republic Services for trash collection since 2018.Nor does it make up for GSD’s 12% household collection loss and $650,000 the district now covers for city services like citizen drop-offs, neighborhood cleanups and more.