Trash pickup fee increase could foot city with $650k yearly bill

GARY — The Common Council is weighing three new alternatives to a proposed 73% garbage collection fee hike for residents — but any of the options could mean a reduction in services, like neighborhood and beach cleanups and trash collection at city-owned facilities.
The Sanitary District, which bills residents for sewer usage and trash collection, first asked the council last month to raise its monthly collection rate for households from $16.30 to $28.25.
The original proposal includes a portion to make up for the 2018-2020 revenue shortfalls over what it has and needs to be paid to Republic Services. It also allows GSD to continue funding city services.
Many council members suggested they approve a smaller increase in 2021, and that the city find other revenue sources to cover $650,000 in services typically covered by the Sanitary District to offset the costs.
“I’m in favor of the lowest cost option, but the only problem is the city would be on the hook for the $650,000 to pick up at parks, city hall, and other city buildings … The city will have a bill it doesn’t currently have,” said Council President William Godwin, D-1st.
Mayor Jerome Prince warned the council the city is not in a position financially to take on any additional expenses. The city will start the year off with a $3 million deficit that they hope to close, his administration has said.
“It’s never attractive to increase a fee or pass a tax or anything, but in this situation, this is something that should have been addressed (by the prior administration) and we’re doing the responsible thing,” Prince told council members Tuesday night during a Ways and Means committee meeting. “This is necessary and we’re attempting to right the ship, however painful it may be.”
Trent A. McCain, corporation counsel for the city, agreed.
"If the civil city takes it on, this $650,000 difference, then that’s going to affect the residents, perhaps in a different way. If we have to use those funds for services at that level, it will reduce services at another level. We’re just squeezing the balloon," McCain said.
Council members have argued the GSD’s proposed hike is too high, so they asked the Sanitary District to go back to the drawing board and present some alternatives.
One of those alternatives discussed Tuesday includes charging residents $20.05, but that doesn’t cover debt GSD acquired by GSD for covering payments owed to Republic Services for trash collection since 2018.Nor does it make up for GSD’s 12% household collection loss and $650,000 the district now covers for city services like citizen drop-offs, neighborhood cleanups and more.
Council members also said they were hesitant to back a proposal that charges residents a monthly fee of $25.80, which covers $650,000 for city services. A middle-of-the-road alternative charges residents $22.75, but none of the alternatives make the Sanitary District whole.
GSD has long used funds arguably restricted for wastewater treatment to cover its annual deficit, including payments to Republic Services for trash collection and other city services like community dumpster events and waste transfer station tonnage fees.
This year alone, Vicari said the district will lose $1.2 million to bills owed to Republic for curbside collection. The total is about $1.6 million when including other service fees.
GSD has been operating at a major deficit, losing more than $130,000 a month as rates escalate under the district’s contract with Republic Services.
The city is still paying down $17 million in debt owed to the Gary Sanitary District since 2009 under a federal consent decree. Much of that has been repaid and the current balance, as of Oct. 12, is $4.25 million.
Councilman Clorius Lay, D-at large, has asked the city administration seek a loan deferral to offset costs to citizens.
Gallery: Gary Then and Now
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.