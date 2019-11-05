SCHERERVILLE — Democratic Town Councilman Mike Troxell is set to become Schererville's first new clerk-treasurer in 24 years after apparently defeating Republican Mark Borst in Tuesday's election.
As the positive results rolled in, Troxell said it will be "bittersweet" for him to leave the town council, where he's served for 20 years.
But he quickly added, "I feel comfortable that I have the skill set" to succeed Democrat Janice Malinowski, who is retiring as clerk-treasurer at the end of the year.
"I have Janice to help me and the rest of the staff there to help me also, so I'm not worried about moving forward in that new position," Troxell said.
During a celebration at Andorra Banquets and Catering, Troxell credited his family, friends and all his supporters for standing behind him this year, and throughout his political career.
"It's not easy to put your name on the ballot. It's not that easy," said Troxell, a 33-year town resident who has worked in financial management for 36 years, currently in the Lake County auditor's office.
Troxell said his goal is to continue Malinowski's good work managing the town's finances, safely investing its revenue, overseeing employee payroll, paying the bills on time, preparing budgets, handling utility charges and maintaining a good working relationship with the council, town manager and other department leaders and staff.