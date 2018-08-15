U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Merrillville, is halfway to his goal of converting Indiana Dunes…

U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly and U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, both Hoosier Democrats, have revived le…

PORTER — U.S. Congressman Pete Visclosky, D-Ind., wants to change the name of the Indiana Du…

The bellyaching, spurred by an unwarranted Northwest Indiana inferiority complex, can be exc…

Indiana Dunes National Park would be popular

When Indiana Dunes Tourism Executive Director Lorelei Weimer compares the Indiana Dunes to the National Park Service's most popular parks, the Dunes would rank seventh, she said.

Combining attendance figures for both Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore and Indiana Dunes State Park, she tallied 3.58 million total visitors in 2017. That puts it just below the internationally-known Yellowstone National Park's 4.1 million visitors.