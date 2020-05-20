Trump-related case is first-day focus of Indiana's acting attorney general

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The former county prosecutor serving as Indiana's acting attorney general while Republican Curtis Hill's law license is suspended spent part of his first day in charge focused on an issue tangential to the lives of most Hoosiers.

Chief Deputy Attorney General Aaron Negangard signed onto a legal filing Monday, co-written with 14 Republican state attorneys general, demanding a federal judge in Washington, D.C. immediately dismiss the criminal case against Michael Flynn, the former campaign surrogate and national security adviser to President Donald Trump.

Negangard and his GOP colleagues say in their 15-page brief that the case against Flynn — for lying to the FBI — cannot proceed, since Trump's Attorney General William Barr no longer is interested in pursuing it.

"Here, the president, through his agents, has decided not to prosecute," Negangard and his colleagues said. "This court may not order the commencement of any prosecution, and therefore may not order the continuation of what it could not initiate."

Records show Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI on Nov. 30, 2017, the plea was accepted by the court, and sentencing was pending while Flynn cooperated with former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.