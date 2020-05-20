You are the owner of this article.
Trump-related case is first-day focus of Indiana's acting attorney general
Trump-related case is first-day focus of Indiana's acting attorney general

The former county prosecutor serving as Indiana's acting attorney general while Republican Curtis Hill's law license is suspended spent part of his first day in charge focused on an issue tangential to the lives of most Hoosiers.

Chief Deputy Attorney General Aaron Negangard signed onto a legal filing Monday, co-written with 14 Republican state attorneys general, demanding a federal judge in Washington, D.C. immediately dismiss the criminal case against Michael Flynn, the former campaign surrogate and national security adviser to President Donald Trump.

Indiana attorney general likely to remain in office despite law license suspension

Negangard and his GOP colleagues say in their 15-page brief that the case against Flynn — for lying to the FBI — cannot proceed, since Trump's Attorney General William Barr no longer is interested in pursuing it.

"Here, the president, through his agents, has decided not to prosecute," Negangard and his colleagues said. "This court may not order the commencement of any prosecution, and therefore may not order the continuation of what it could not initiate."

Records show Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI on Nov. 30, 2017, the plea was accepted by the court, and sentencing was pending while Flynn cooperated with former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Negangard and the other state attorneys general said efforts by U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan to finalize Flynn's conviction must be halted in the name of presidential authority.

Will Curtis Hill still be Indiana's attorney general once his law license suspension begins Monday?

"Simply put, the decision not to pursue a criminal conviction is vested in the executive branch alone — and neither the legislature nor the judiciary has any role in the executive's making of that decision," they said.

The Indiana attorney general's office did not respond to questions about why Negangard prioritized the Flynn matter amid an Indiana constitutional crisis.

Gov. Eric Holcomb's office also did not comment on whether the Republican chief executive supports Negangard attaching Indiana's name to a legal filing in the Flynn case.

But state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, a Democratic candidate for Indiana attorney general, said it was interesting to read Negangard's defense of executive authority when Negangard's own right to exercise such authority as acting attorney general is "somewhat questionable."

Constitutional crisis looms as groping scandal leads to law license suspension for Indiana attorney general

Earlier this month, the Indiana Supreme Court suspended Hill's law license between Monday and June 17 after determining Hill violated the Rules of Professional Conduct for attorneys by groping four women, including a Region lawmaker, at an Indianapolis bar in 2018.

The high court so far has declined to say whether, under Indiana's statutes, the suspension of Hill's law license automatically ended his term as attorney general and created a vacancy Holcomb is obligated to fill.

In the meantime, Hill has designated Negangard to carry out his duties until Hill again is legally permitted to work as an attorney.

