Trustee charged with OWI faces new allegations of election law violations

Silich, a lifelong Democrat, has served as Hobart Township trustee since his first election in 2010. He administers poor relief to township residents in need.

The township includes the City of Hobart, the City of Lake Station and the Town of New Chicago.

Petition seeks removal

Zimmerman, a former Democratic precinct committeeman, said he has been an opponent of Silich’s since 2018.

Zimmerman said he has recently collected about 200 signatures of township residents on a petition seeking Silich’s removal from public office over ethical violations.

Zimmerman said he is prepared to submit his petition to the Lake Circuit Court.

Lake County Elections Director Michelle Fajman said such a petition has no legal standing.

She said Silich could only be removed if convicted of a felony, a crime punishable by up to one year in prison or if he is voted out of office.

The charges Silich now faces are only misdemeanors and traffic infractions.

Silich would next face the voters in the 2022 spring Democratic primary. The trustee is getting no support from his three-member township advisory board.