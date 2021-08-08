Trustee charged with OWI faces new allegations of election law violations

A political opponent claims Hobart Township Trustee Thomas Silich has violated not only traffic, but also state election laws in his township truck.
Robb Zimmerman, a Hobart political activist, is calling for an investigation of Silich’s use of the 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck the township assigned to Silich to promote the trustee’s reelection during Hobart’s Independence Day parade last month.
The Lake County election board is scheduled to take up Zimmerman’s complaint at its Aug. 17 public meeting.
Zimmerman submitted to election officials photos of “Re-elect Tom Silich” taped to the side of Silich’s truck, clearly marked as township property, as someone was driving it along the Fourth of July parade route.
Zimmerman also complains Silich is storing reelection campaign signs in a township park pole barn.
Zimmerman also alleges Silich wanted to use public township money to pay for his parade entry fee, but was advised to use his own funds a township employee.
“This is about responsibility and accountability to township residents. Enough is enough and it needs to stop,” Zimmerman said this weekend.
Silich has been traveling a rough road the past month.
Lake Station police arrested him July 20 in the same township truck on suspicion of driving it while intoxicated.
The prosecutor’s office charged Silich July 29 with misdemeanor OWI, speeding, unsafe lane movement and failing to signal a turn.
Silich’s driving privileges have been suspended, according to an Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles driver’s record dated Aug. 2.
Defense attorney Roy Dominguez said Silich will plead not guilty Sept. 7 in Lake Station City Court.
Dominguez has stopped short to accusing others in the township of politically targeting Silich.
But he has criticized Lake Station police for requiring a blood test of Silich after Silich refused to take a breath test for alcohol.
Dominguez said the arresting officer, B. Obermiller of Lake Station, didn’t smell alcohol on Silich’s breath, so a test was unnecessary.
Obermiller alleges Silich failed a field sobriety test and appeared intoxicated.
Silich told the officer he was using hydrocodone, an opioid prescribed by his doctor for chronic pain. The side effects of hydrocodone include fatigue and dizziness, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Police said late last week they are still awaiting the results of the blood test for presence of any chemical that could have impaired his driving.
Silich, a lifelong Democrat, has served as Hobart Township trustee since his first election in 2010. He administers poor relief to township residents in need.
The township includes the City of Hobart, the City of Lake Station and the Town of New Chicago.
Petition seeks removal
Zimmerman, a former Democratic precinct committeeman, said he has been an opponent of Silich’s since 2018.
Zimmerman said he has recently collected about 200 signatures of township residents on a petition seeking Silich’s removal from public office over ethical violations.
Zimmerman said he is prepared to submit his petition to the Lake Circuit Court.
Lake County Elections Director Michelle Fajman said such a petition has no legal standing.
She said Silich could only be removed if convicted of a felony, a crime punishable by up to one year in prison or if he is voted out of office.
The charges Silich now faces are only misdemeanors and traffic infractions.
Silich would next face the voters in the 2022 spring Democratic primary. The trustee is getting no support from his three-member township advisory board.
Joseph Clemmons, the Hobart Township board president, said Friday he believes Zimmerman’s complaints are true.
Clemmons said he saw Silich’s reelection signs and campaign-marked complementary fingernail files still inside the township truck weeks after the parade, after Lake Station police impounded the truck, following Silich’s arrest.
Clemmons said once he saw Zimmerman’s complaint last week, he inspected the township barn and saw Silich’s campaign signs there still.
Clemmons said the board never approved Silich’s use of the township truck in the Fourth of July parade or the pole barn for storage of campaign signs.
Clemmons said the township needs more stern policies to prevent the misuse of township property.
However, he said board members only meet four times a year and are not equipped to micromanage township operations.