Trustee relocating office to aid LaPorte homeless

Being where the need is greatest will eliminate travel as a barrier for people needing assistance, she said.

“This would give us the way of working more with our less fortunate in the area,” she said.

Pierzakowski said her office will be on the main level at the front of the building.

Toward the back will be the food pantry, separate bathrooms and showers for men and women along with washers and dryers.

There will also be a kitchen and day room equipped with things like computers along with seating for people to relax.

The upper level will be used strictly for storage of clothing, furniture and other household items.

Those items are presently stored in a much smaller space at the current location.

“So, we’ll be able to collect more items to help our clients as we’re moving them into apartments. It’s a win-win situation,” she said.

The facility will not be open during the night.

In 2019, Pierzakowski helped lead the way for a homeless shelter at a church with beds for people to sleep on at night if they agreed to try and find work and seek help for any substance abuse issues.