Two builders eye Hobart land for homes

HOBART — Negotiations have started with a home builder interested in purchasing and developing 60 acres of city-owned property at 61st Avenue and Arizona Street.

Hobart Director of Development Beth Jacobson said two home builders responded to Hobart’s request for proposals to explain how they would develop the site.

Jacobson said city leaders were pleased with both of the proposals, but officials have decided to begin negotiations with Steiner Homes about the property.

“Things look good and look promising,” Jacobson said.

She said the engineering isn’t finished for the project, but initial plans calls for 60 single-family homes on the property. Multiple styles of single-family homes would be offered.

The city is asking single-family homes to be a minimum of 2,700 square feet, and there must be at least three bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms in them.

Each residence also is required to have an attached garage, and the exterior of the homes must be at last 50% masonry.

There also could be several quad-villas and triple-villas constructed at the site. Jacobson said those homes would be on land fronting 61st Avenue, and there would be heavy landscaping there.