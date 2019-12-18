Two of the central figures at the upcoming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump have ties to Northwest Indiana.
Chief Justice John Roberts Jr., who will preside in the Senate during the trial, grew up in the LaPorte County town of Long Beach, while Trump himself is the former owner of one of the two gaming boats that currently comprise the Majestic Star Casino in Gary.
Roberts told The Times in 2010 that growing up in Northwest Indiana gave him an understanding of life that continues to affect the decisions he makes as the "first among equals" on the nine-justice U.S. Supreme Court.
"I think people bring a different perspective to any job based on their upbringing," Roberts said. "I am very proud of my Midwestern roots."
Roberts, 64, moved to LaPorte County from upstate New York around age 9, when his father became plant manager at Bethlehem Steel in Burns Harbor.
He attended Long Beach's Notre Dame school and then high school at La Lumiere in LaPorte from 1969 to 1973, before heading to Harvard University.
After stints as a lawyer for the federal government and in private practice, as well as service on a federal appeals court, Republican President George W. Bush selected Roberts to be chief justice of the United States in 2005.
Justice John Paul Stevens, a Chicagoan who also knew the Region well due to his regular travel to a Michigan vacation home, said prior to his July 16, 2019, death that he considered Roberts "an excellent chief justice," who is a "well-prepared, fair and effective leader" in dealing with the other court members, and one of the best at handling the chief's nonjudicial obligations.
Those obligations include presiding at a Senate impeachment trial of the president, since the chamber's usual presiding officer, in this case Vice President Mike Pence, the former governor of Indiana, would become president if Trump is convicted.
Roberts will be the third chief justice to fulfill that constitutional duty, following Chief Justice William Rehnquist in 1998 for the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, and Chief Justice Salmon Chase during the 1868 impeachment of President Andrew Johnson.
Trump, 73, is not expected to attend his Senate trial, though he almost certainly will make his opinions on the proceedings known in real time via his favorite communications medium: Twitter.
The business mogul turned president never has held back on saying exactly what he thinks, nor missed any opportunity to promote himself, including in 1993 when he secured one of the two Gary gaming licenses for his Trump Casino at Buffington Harbor.
"There was a big buzz about Trump coming to town," recalled Chuck Hughes, president of the Gary Chamber of Commerce and a Gary city councilman at the time.
Indeed, beginning in 1996 the Trump Casino brought to Gary hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes and donations, a nationally televised beauty pageant and Trump's trademark merchandising sizzle.
It ultimately was not enough, however, as increased competition from other Region casinos, and his own financial issues, led Trump in 2006 to sell his Gary casino in $253 million deal that united the two Buffington Harbor riverboats under the Majestic Star brand.
Like the Trump Casino name, the former Trump gaming boat, now known as Majestic Star II, soon also only will be a memory in Gary.
The 2,990-passenger vessel, built for more than $45 million in the 1990s, is for sale for just $6 million, as the current Majestic Star owners prepare to rebrand as a Hard Rock Casino and relocate next year to an inland site adjacent to the Borman Expressway at Burr Street in Gary.
One additional player in the Trump impeachment drama has a Northwest Indiana connection.
Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, and the man Trump allegedly asked Ukraine to investigate in exchange for U.S. military aid, purchased a Long Beach vacation home on Lake Michigan in 2011 that his now ex-wife sold for $800,000 in August, according to LaPorte County property records.