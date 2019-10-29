DYER — The current three-term council president is challenged by a Republican candidate who has worked for Vice President Mike Pence.
Democrat Joe Cinko is serving his third term on the council, which will come to a close at the end of December. His Ward 1 challenger, Bob Starkey, has never held a seat on the council before but said he has a range of political experience.
Starkey has been a field director for Pence and has acted as a field representative for Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb in addition to other political ventures, such as holding the position as county chairman for the Young Republicans. Starkey has also served on the Dyer Storm Water Board.
Cinko served the Dyer Police Department for more than 18 years and has been a Dyer resident for 40 years. Cinko is a graduate of Purdue University Northwest, the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.
Cinko did not submit a Times candidate profile form or return requests for comment.
Starkey has his eye on finishing Central Park, an 88-acre recreational space at Calumet Avenue and 213th Street, with amenities such as a handicap-accessible playground. Investing in infrastructure is another major focus of Starkey's, including major paving projects for roads that haven't been maintained.
“First (priority is) to ensure that the police, fire and public works departments have the personnel, equipment and technology they need to keep Dyer safe and running smooth for the residents,” Starkey said. “Secondly, infrastructure has been neglected in parts of Dyer for decades. Starting and completing fiscally responsible road and park projects would be the driving force behind many of my decisions if elected.”
Ward 3
Democrat Connee Trepton and incumbent Councilman Republican Alan Brooks are competing for the Ward 3 council seat. Trepton has served on the Dyer Town Council from 2008 to 2015 and owns a real estate appraisal business. She has also served on the Dyer Redevelopment Commission and has been the Dyer Democratic Precinct Organization chairwoman for three years.
Trepton said she has a list of 18 things she plans to accomplish, including infrastructure, public safety and recreational projects.
“We must promote and protect our property values and create growth while maintaining the small town feel people love about Dyer,” Trepton said. “There are also some major flooding issues that need to be addressed. Many of these things need to be looked at because they've been put aside over the years.”
Brooks was appointed in December 2018 by a caucus due to a seat vacancy. Brooks has been a private investigator for 27 years and he said he has worked with the police department on public safety initiatives due to his background in criminal justice. Like Starkey, Brooks hopes to make Central Park a hub for community activities. In addition to developing more parks and walking trails in the area, a main focus for the candidate is improving neglected neighborhood roads and alleviating traffic woes on U.S. 30.
“My major concern is the congestion on U.S. 30,” Brooks said. “I would like to work with the state to ease that congestion... With the way the community is growing and all of the traffic coming into Indiana from Illinois, you'll see traffic backed up all the way to the Lynwood bridge on a Friday from 3-6 p.m.”