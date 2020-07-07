Two invalidated Indiana abortion restrictions to get second look by federal appeals court

"We are very thankful for the relentless effort Attorney General Curtis Hill has given to defending Indiana's pro-life laws in the courts," Fichter said.

Meanwhile, the Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, which challenged both laws on behalf of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky (PPINK), the state's leading abortion provider, said politicians pursuing an anti-abortion agenda should keep out of private health care decisions.

"The lower courts have blocked these restrictions at every turn because of the unconstitutional burdens the laws would put on patients' access to an abortion," said Ken Falk, ACLU legal director.

"All Hoosiers, including members of the General Assembly, should know that we will continue to fight these unconstitutional attacks in Indiana to ensure access to reproductive care."

PPINK CEO Chris Charbonneau said she was disappointed the 7th Circuit has been asked to reconsider its earlier rulings.