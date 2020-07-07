Two invalidated Indiana abortion restrictions to get second look by federal appeals court

Attorney General Curtis Hill is getting another chance to argue that two Indiana laws restricting access to abortion — which multiple federal courts have deemed unconstitutional — should be allowed to take effect.
The U.S. Supreme Court last week directed the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago to reconsider its prior rulings striking down the Indiana statutes in light of the high court's latest abortion decision in June Medical Services v. Russo.
In that 5-4 ruling, a plurality of Supreme Court justices determined a Louisiana law requiring abortion doctors to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of their practices was an unlawful burden on the right to abortion.
The 7th Circuit reached the same conclusion about House Enrolled Act 1337, a 2016 law enacted by now-Vice President Mike Pence when the Republican was Indiana governor.
It required every woman seeking an abortion in Indiana to view an ultrasound image of her fetus at an abortion clinic or affiliated health center, or explicitly decline the opportunity, at least 18 hours before having an abortion, instead of immediately prior to the procedure.
The appellate court likewise found Senate Enrolled Act 404, signed in 2017 by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, unduly burdensome because the law made it significantly more difficult for pregnant Hoosiers under age 18 to obtain an abortion without parental involvement.
The U.S. Supreme Court did not direct the 7th Circuit to reach any specific conclusions about those laws based on June Medical Services; only to give the cases a second look and determine if the appellate court's original decisions comport with the new precedent.
Nevertheless, Indiana's Republican attorney general is optimistic the 7th Circuit will reach a different outcome this time around.
"We are heartened that the U.S. Supreme Court has granted us fresh opportunities to defend Indiana's commonsense laws safeguarding women's health and protecting, wherever possible, the lives of the unborn," Hill said.
"We remain undeterred in our purpose to uphold the sanctity of life."
Mike Fichter, president of Indiana Right to Life, said he is "cautiously optimistic" the ultrasound and parental notification appeals "will find success in the 7th Circuit."
"We are very thankful for the relentless effort Attorney General Curtis Hill has given to defending Indiana's pro-life laws in the courts," Fichter said.
Meanwhile, the Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, which challenged both laws on behalf of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky (PPINK), the state's leading abortion provider, said politicians pursuing an anti-abortion agenda should keep out of private health care decisions.
"The lower courts have blocked these restrictions at every turn because of the unconstitutional burdens the laws would put on patients' access to an abortion," said Ken Falk, ACLU legal director.
"All Hoosiers, including members of the General Assembly, should know that we will continue to fight these unconstitutional attacks in Indiana to ensure access to reproductive care."
PPINK CEO Chris Charbonneau said she was disappointed the 7th Circuit has been asked to reconsider its earlier rulings.
"These laws are only meant to do one thing, restrict abortion access," Charbonneau said. "While Indiana politicians keep turning their back on those who face the greatest barriers to accessing health care, we will continue to focus on providing care, no matter what."
