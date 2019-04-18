CROWN POINT — Two new officers were sworn into the Crown Point Police Department Wednesday, bringing the force to the highest staffing number in its history.
Yadira Castellanos and Nathan Way were presented with their badges by Crown Point Mayor David Uran during the Board of Public Works meeting. Their hiring brings the police department to 48 officers.
Castellanos, now the third female officer to serve in the patrol division, is a former corrections officer of the Plainfield Correctional Facility in Plainfield, Indiana. She is a graduate of Griffith High School and St. Mary of the Woods College, where she majored in criminology.
“I want to thank everyone for the opportunity that you are giving me and I am really excited to start working,” said Castellanos, who is also bilingual speaking fluent Spanish.
Way was hired into the police department as a general services officer in 2017 and is a member of the department’s drone division. Prior to that, he was an employee of the Crown Point Parks Department. Way is a graduate of Crown Point High School and Indiana University Northwest where he studied psychology and criminal justice.
“The support has been great and I look forward to the opportunity to continue to work here,” Way said.
Both officers will be attending the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield, said Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land.
“These are two of the best and we are lucking to have them,” Land said.
In other business, Albert Stong, president of Commonwealth Engineers Inc., presented updates to the board on the city's $19 million water system improvement project.
Stong said the looping of water lines along 133rd Avenue is essentially complete and work is ongoing on Joliet Street and 121st Avenue.
Additionally, water service lines are currently being replaced on both sides of the road along Ind. 55. The left side of the road, made up of about 24 service lines, has been replaced. Construction on the opposite side of the road will begin next month, Stong said.