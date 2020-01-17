Two new officers join Merrillville police force

MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville Police Department ranks have grown by two.
Jacob Olson and Thomas DeCero were sworn in Tuesday as Merrillville police officers.
Police Chief Joseph Petruch said the men have started attending the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. They are expected to graduate in April.
Olson, 23, of Hebron, is a Crown Point High School graduate, and he attended Indiana University Northwest, Merrillville police Cmdr. Jeff Rice said.
Prior to joining Merrillville, Olson served as a correctional officer at the Westville Correctional Facility. He had a rank of sergeant there, Rice said.
DeCero, 22, of Dyer, graduated from Munster High School. He attended the University of Missouri-St. Louis, and he played on the school’s baseball team, Rice said.
With the addition of Olson and DeCero, the police force remains at 60 officers. The men will replace two officers who recently left the department.
In addition to hiring new officers, it appears town leaders will soon begin reviewing the municipality’s contract with the Merrillville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 168.
Council President Rick Bella said he received a letter from Lodge 168 requesting to meet with the council about the contract.
“I think it’s a good idea to sit down and see what they’re looking for,” Councilman Jeff Minchuk said.
It hasn’t been determined when the two entities will meet, but the discussions are expected to happen in an executive session.
As the council handles matters regarding Merrillville’s police officers, it is also looking to shape various boards and commissions in the municipality.
The town is encouraging Republican and Democrat residents to apply for open positions on the Board of Zoning Appeals and the Plan Commission.
The council plans to fill three openings on the BZA and two on the Plan Commission.
Letters of interest should be hand-delivered or mailed to Town Manager Patrick Reardon at Town Hall, 7820 Broadway. The deadline to submit them is Jan. 24.
