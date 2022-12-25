 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2023 Indiana General Assembly

Two Region lawmakers picked to lead Indiana Black Legislative Caucus

The Statehouse organization advocating for black Hoosiers and their communities at the Indiana House and Senate will be led for the next two years by two Northwest Indiana lawmakers.

Members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus (IBLC) on Wednesday elected state Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, as their chairman, and state Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, as vice chairwoman.

Together they’ll craft a 2023 legislative agenda, and other policy proposals, and all 15 IBLC members will work to enact them in the Republican-controlled General Assembly.

"I'm very excited to begin this new chapter of Chair of the IBLC," Harris said. "Over the next two years, we'll continue the work we've been doing for the past 44 years as a caucus to advance the needs of and improve the quality of life for African Americans, as well as all Hoosiers, throughout the state.”

“We have a lot of important work to do, but I'm confident that the work we're doing is going to make a monumental impact for generations of Hoosiers,” he added.

In the past two years, the IBLC has successfully enacted police reforms across Indiana, including limits on the use of chokeholds, penalties for police officers who deliberately disable their body and vehicle cameras, and mandatory deescalation training.

“I'm very thankful we were able to get that passed, and I am very excited to see the changes we're able to make in the years to come,” said state Rep. Robin Shackleford, D-Indianapolis, the outgoing IBLC chairwoman.

Harris has represented the 2nd House District since 2016. It includes East Chicago, southeast Hammond, Gary’s west side and unincorporated Calumet Township.

Jackson first was elected to the House in 2018. Her 1st District contains most of Hammond and all of Whiting.

The other Northwest Indiana IBLC members are state Sens. Eddie Melton, D-Gary; and Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago; and state Reps. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary; and Vernon Smith, D-Gary.

State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago

State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago

 Provided
