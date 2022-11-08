Two Republicans win at-large Winfield council seats

WINFIELD — Two Republicans, both attorneys, were elected Tuesday to serve on the Winfield Town Council.

The apparent top vote-getters, with not all results in, were incumbent Zachary Beaver and Michael Lambert, a former Winfield Town Councilman.

Beaver, 35, was elected in 2019 for a three-year at-large term along with fellow Republican Gerald Stiener, who serves as Town Council president and is not seeking reelection.

Beaver, a former Indiana trooper, works as a corporate lawyer in Chicago.

When reached at his home, Beaver said he "is happy people are putting trust in me to continue to do what I've been doing."

"I'm glad the voters have given me another shot to finish some of the projects we have been working on so that I can see them through," Beaver said.

Lambert, 53, had hoped to return to the Town Council. He was elected in 2007 and sworn in as a new member in 2008.

He was born and raised on a family farm in Winfield and serves as a criminal defense lawyer, with offices in Crown Point.

Lambert couldn't be reached for comment on Tuesday.

The four candidates running for the two at-large Winfield Town Council positions agreed on the town's No. 1 issue: growth.

The two Democrats running for the at-large position were Sara Kubik and Louie Gonzalez.

Kubik, 51, also a lawyer, moved to Winfield four years ago to raise her two children.

Gonzalez, 47, an East Chicago native, has lived in Winfield for 15 years and raised his three children in Winfield.

He has worked at Laborers' Local 41 for more than 15 years.

Beaver said maintenance of the town’s infrastructure, including roads and sewers, topped the list of important issues in the race.

“The town is growing, and we need to improve our roads. It’s never-ending,” he said.

Public safety is also an important issue. Beaver said he's proud that the Town Council approved, as part of the 2023 town budget, a 41% increase for police and 50% increase for fire.

Each at-large seat up for election is a four-year term that begins Jan. 1.

There was an error in the nearly 200 ballots mailed or cast early by Winfield-area voters for the general election since some local candidates were erroneously included or omitted, according to county officials.

The Lake County Elections Board confirmed last month that the four Winfield Town Council candidates running for two at-large seats in the Nov. 8 election were mistakenly left off absentee ballots for town residents and included on the ballots for Winfield Township residents.

According to election officials, the glitch affected 144 absentee ballots mailed to eligible voters, one absentee ballot emailed to an eligible military voter and 45 ballots cast in person Oct. 12, the first day of early voting.

"It was corrected the very next morning. All machines were replaced by 8:45 a.m," said Michelle Fajman, Lake County elections director.