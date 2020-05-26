You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two running for Porter County's District 3 Commissioner
urgent

Two running for Porter County's District 3 Commissioner

{{featured_button_text}}

In the northern third of Porter County, District 3, incumbent Jim Biggs and County Council member Jeff Larson are seeking the Republican nomination for Porter County Commissioner.

Biggs has served as commissioner between 1992 and 1999, and since 2016, and as a County Council member between 2011 and 2015. He is a member of the county community corrections board, Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission, and Porter County Storm Water Management Board.

Porter County Commissioners close government buildings

Larson is a past member of the Porter County Parks Foundation and past president of the Liberty Township Advisory Board. He is a past vice president of the County Council.

Biggs’ top priority is the extension of Willowcreek Road from the Portage city limits to Ind. 130. The Board of Commissioners approved a revised contract that will take the proposal through its engineering phase. The road extension, at just under 2 miles, is aimed at helping alleviate congestion on the county’s north-south byways and improving response time for first responders.

Porter commissioners greenlight purchase of voting van

Bigg’s second priority is the creation of a Level I trauma unit in Porter County. “Northwest Indiana has no Level I or Level II trauma centers,” Biggs said. “Methodist Hospitals Northlake campus in Gary is the only Level III center in all of NWI. The closest Level I unit is in Oak Lawn. This is a huge disadvantage to all of us who may need advanced immediate emergency medical care.”

Larson’s first goal is to assure residents’ safety and health while maintaining current tax levels, he said.

Porter County's drainage efforts draw national attention

“I will accomplish this goal through supporting continued development efforts to finish the 911 center; supporting our law enforcement with efforts to reduce illegal substance abuse; expanding opportunities and facilities for mental health care; working with volunteer and staffed fire departments to prioritize staffing and equipment; support utilization of the MAAC foundation for all first responders to receive local training; and continue my work with the county park facilities,” Larson said.

Larson’s second goal is growth and infrastructure.

Republicans square off in Porter County District 1 Commissioner race

“The current worldwide crisis proves the need for a clear focus on our growth and infrastructure,” he said. “I would develop a countywide growth and strategic plan focusing on the improvement of infrastructure, readdressing the UDO (Unified Development Ordinance), creating employment, offering business support and business opportunities. Clear pathways to residency and employment would also be established within this growth and strategic plan.”

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts