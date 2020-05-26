Two running for Porter County's District 3 Commissioner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the northern third of Porter County, District 3, incumbent Jim Biggs and County Council member Jeff Larson are seeking the Republican nomination for Porter County Commissioner.

Biggs has served as commissioner between 1992 and 1999, and since 2016, and as a County Council member between 2011 and 2015. He is a member of the county community corrections board, Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission, and Porter County Storm Water Management Board.

Larson is a past member of the Porter County Parks Foundation and past president of the Liberty Township Advisory Board. He is a past vice president of the County Council.

Biggs’ top priority is the extension of Willowcreek Road from the Portage city limits to Ind. 130. The Board of Commissioners approved a revised contract that will take the proposal through its engineering phase. The road extension, at just under 2 miles, is aimed at helping alleviate congestion on the county’s north-south byways and improving response time for first responders.