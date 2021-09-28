Two state representatives who served Northwest Indiana announce retirements

Two state lawmakers whose districts have included portions of Northwest Indiana during their tenures at the Statehouse are both opting to retire next year — instead of seeking reelection — after being drawn into the same House district.

Thirteen-year state Rep. Doug Gutwein, R-Francesville, and 19-year state Rep. Don Lehe, R-Brookston, each announced Tuesday they will finish their current two-year terms and then close the books on their public service careers.

Gutwein currently represents Newton and Jasper counties in the House. Prior to 2011, Lehe's House district contained most of Newton County and portions of Lake County, including parts of Dyer, Schererville, St. John and Cedar Lake.

The House Bill 1581 legislative redistricting plan — poised for final approval Friday by the Republican-controlled General Assembly — puts Gutwein and Lehe together in a new House District 16 made up of parts of Jasper, Starke, Pulaski and White counties.

Neither cited the prospect of having to compete in a primary election against a long-term colleague as the reason for their retirement.

Both said they simply want to have more time to spend with family, and Lehe also intends to travel.