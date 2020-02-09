Two subdivisions on Merrillville drawing board

MERRILLVILLE — New residential development could be coming to Merrillville after town officials were receptive to two projects proposed in the municipality.
Developer Wayne Welter has restarted the approval process to build single-family homes on 30 acres of property south of 73rd Avenue to complete the Savannah Ridge subdivision.
As design work for that project continues, it's possible new duplexes could be constructed in a portion of the former Broadmoor Country Club property along U.S. 30.
The Plan Commission discussed both of the proposed projects during a recent workshop, and the panel seems interested in what the possible developments could bring to the community.
Tentative subdivision approval is being sought for the Savannah Ridge project.
Plans were presented last year for the property, but that layout was changed after wetlands were discovered at the site.
Doug Homeier, of McMahon and Associates, said the number of lots planned for the site has been reduced after a conservation area was included in the layout.
“We had close to 100 lots before, now we have 60,” Homeier said.
Commission members inquired about plans for drainage because of existing flooding problems in the developed area of Savannah Ridge and other nearby properties.
Two drainage ponds are planned for the development. In addition to accommodating the storm water for the 60 lots, the ponds could provide some help to neighboring properties.
Homeier said he understands there are existing flooding issues in nearby areas, and he will “go above and beyond” what’s required in town code when designing the drainage system.
“I don’t want my name associated with anything that’s going to have problems,” he said.
Steven King, Merrillville’s engineering administrator, assured the commission that he and Matt Lake, executive director of Merrillville’s Stormwater Utility, will examine drainage plans to ensure they are adequate for the development.
The commission could consider granting tentative subdivision approval for the project during its Feb. 18 regular meeting.
As officials continue reviewing that project, conceptual plans have emerged for a separate project adjacent to the Foxmoor development on U.S. 30.
Jarper Properties has expressed interest in acquiring bank-owned land to build duplexes on 34 lots.
The company hasn’t yet requested approval for the possible project, but the developer was seeking feedback from the panel before deciding how to proceed.
“Obviously, there’s a lot of interest here,” commission member Brian Dering said.
He said there was once a massive plan for the entirety of the former Broadmoor Country Club property, but it fell through. Since then, the land has been sold in pieces.
The Foxmoor community is still being developed there, and the possible duplexes could complement Foxmoor, said Randy Metz, a land planner and landscape architect.
The conceptual plans show the rear of some of the duplexes could face U.S. 30.
Town officials said they would like to see them designed to have a nice appearance.