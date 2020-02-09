Two subdivisions on Merrillville drawing board

MERRILLVILLE — New residential development could be coming to Merrillville after town officials were receptive to two projects proposed in the municipality.

Developer Wayne Welter has restarted the approval process to build single-family homes on 30 acres of property south of 73rd Avenue to complete the Savannah Ridge subdivision.

As design work for that project continues, it's possible new duplexes could be constructed in a portion of the former Broadmoor Country Club property along U.S. 30.

The Plan Commission discussed both of the proposed projects during a recent workshop, and the panel seems interested in what the possible developments could bring to the community.

Tentative subdivision approval is being sought for the Savannah Ridge project.

Plans were presented last year for the property, but that layout was changed after wetlands were discovered at the site.

Doug Homeier, of McMahon and Associates, said the number of lots planned for the site has been reduced after a conservation area was included in the layout.

“We had close to 100 lots before, now we have 60,” Homeier said.