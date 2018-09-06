INDIANAPOLIS — Attorney General Jeff Sessions told Hoosier law enforcement officials Thursday that a revived Justice Department program focused on reducing crime in Gary, and other similarly violence-plagued cities across the country, is working.
He said Project Safe Neighborhoods is a partnership between police, prosecutors and community groups aimed at stamping out violent crime through targeted enforcement, while also supporting proven prevention efforts, such as the Ten Point Coalition.
"Both the violent crime rates and the homicide rates, instead of rising, are beginning to go down," Sessions said. "I'm telling you, if we follow this policy, whatever the crime rate might be in the future, it will be lower than it would have otherwise."
Gary had 33 homicides through Aug. 5. Through the same time last year, Gary had 31 homicides.
The Republican former Alabama senator said a key benefit of Project Safe Neighborhoods is the ability for community leaders to customize their crime prevention efforts based on local needs, using federal grants overseen by the U.S. attorney.
In Northwest Indiana, U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch II has designated Gary and South Bend as the focus of Project Safe Neighborhoods efforts by his office, including the hiring of additional attorneys to prosecute violent regional criminals.
"Reducing violent crime in this district is a top priority of my office. We cannot tolerate gang violence and firearms offenses in Gary," Kirsch said in July. "We are prosecuting an increasing number of violent crimes, which includes firearms and gang-involved crime."
Sessions said Project Safe Neighborhoods, which waned during President Barack Obama's administration, is just one of many tactics the Justice Department is employing under President Donald Trump to successfully prevent and prosecute crime across the country.
"We recognize that the most important thing that any government does is keep its citizens safe," Sessions said. "The first civil right is the right to be safe."
He thanked the nearly 600 participants attending the annual, three-day Indiana Law Enforcement Conference in Indianapolis for their work on the front lines of crime prevention, and said the Trump administration always will back the "thin blue line" of police officers.
"I know that sometimes in the past, you haven’t had the support that you deserve. You’ve had politicians tie your hands with ineffective policies or fail to understand the challenges you face," Sessions said.
"Let me say this loud and clear: President Trump and I are proud to stand with you. ... We know whose side we’re on. We're on the side of law enforcement — not the criminals."
Ryan Patrick, operations commander at the Crown Point Police Department, said he appreciated Sessions' positive message.
"I think us in law enforcement need that support that we never had before," Patrick said. "Everything that he said, I think this administration is true to it."
Sessions did not take questions from reporters or comment in his 24-minute speech on the president's recent Twitter remarks claiming that Sessions is failing to adequately do his job by prosecuting allegedly corrupt Republican congressmen and not going after Democrats that Trump believes have broken the law.
However, Sessions did appear to split with Trump by urging police to aggressively pursue criminal cases involving the highly addictive drug fentanyl, and to use the threat of long prison terms to persuade dealers to identify their suppliers.
Trump said last month in a Fox News interview that that practice, known as flipping, "almost ought to be illegal."