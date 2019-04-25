INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing all Indiana high schools to administer to students, as part of the mandatory U.S. government course, the naturalization test that's typically taken by immigrants hoping to become American citizens.
The Republican chief executive on Thursday signed into law Senate Enrolled Act 132, obligating schools to include the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services exam in their government classes.
The new statute does not set a mandatory minimum score for students to achieve on the 100-question test, which covers basic details about the function and organization of the federal government as well as U.S. history facts.
It will be up to each school corporation to decide how much the test should count toward a student's grade in the U.S. government course that all students must pass to earn a high school diploma.
The Republican-controlled Senate originally wanted the naturalization test itself to be a graduation hurdle for Hoosier high school students, after several senators expressed concern about the general lack of civics knowledge based on their viewing of person-in-the-street quizzes conducted by late night television hosts.
However, the Republican-controlled House, wary of adding new graduation requirements amid a Holcomb-championed restructuring of Indiana education to be more career-focused, instead decided to incorporate the test in the U.S. government curriculum.
The new law, which takes effect for the 2019-20 school year, also mandates Indiana high schools provide an "enhanced" study of the Holocaust in their U.S. history courses, without defining what is meant by "enhanced."
It was approved 93-3 by the House, and 40-8 in the Senate.