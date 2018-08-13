GARY — U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, announced Monday he is calling for a federal task force to examine the impact a lack of affordable housing on Northwest Indiana.
He and eight other U.S. senators have introduced legislation to study the problem and its effect on life outcomes for US residents, including education, employment, income level, health, nutrition, access to transportation and poverty level in the neighborhood in which individuals live.
Young and Gary Mayor Karen Freeman Wilson held a joint press conference Monday afternoon in Gary City Hall.
"We are excited about this prospect. We have seen countless times how our citizens have benefited from housing that has been provided by federal housing programs. We expect the results of this task force to be great," the mayor said.
The U.S. Census Bureau notes that nearly 36 percent of Gary's residents live below the poverty level. The average household income of a city family is less than $29,000, which is almost half the national average.
Young said the task force will evaluate and quantify the costs incurred by other federal, state and local government social programs caused by a lack of affordable housing and recommend to Congress on how to use affordable housing to improve the effectiveness of other Federal programs.
He said, "For millions of Americans, a lack of affordable housing has negative, profound and lasting consequences. Research shows that an inability to access safe and affordable homes jeopardizes educational performance and economic mobility, and leaves families with fewer dollars to spend on health care, groceries, and other important expenses – further ingraining families in the cycle of poverty.
Young said he expects a task force of nine Democrats and nine Republics from around the country to convene within several months and to provide a bi-partisan report that will be valuable for all low income communities in the Region and around the state.
"As I travel throughout Indiana, I consistently hear about the need for more affordable housing. Our bill would bring together a group of experts to evaluate the affordable housing crisis and identify solutions to help lift up millions of struggling individuals. Congress needs to act," Young said.
He said he expects recommendations for both for investment in new affordable housing that likely will involve moving money from less productive federal programs.
Young said he introduced legislation in May to encourage greater choice and mobility in the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)’s Housing Choice Voucher Program.
He said the bill would help families live and work closer to high opportunity areas. Coupled with those efforts, the task force would take a major step towards solving the affordable housing crisis.