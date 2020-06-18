U.S. Senate OKs funding for national parks, including millions for Indiana Dunes

An estimated $28 million in deferred maintenance projects at Indiana Dunes National Park finally could be completed in coming years, under legislation approved Wednesday by the U.S. Senate.
The Great American Outdoors Act authorizes federal spending of up to $1.9 billion a year, in each of the next five years, to begin addressing the approximately $12 billion nationwide deferred maintenance backlog at properties managed by the National Park Service.
Records show deferred maintenance at Indiana Dunes — which became a national park Feb. 15, 2019 — includes $16 million of work needed at the park's 120 buildings, $7 million for paved roads and $2 million for trails, as of Sept. 30, 2018.
The funding proposal — which still must pass the Democratic-controlled House — was approved 73-25 by the Republican-controlled Senate, with U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., opposing the plan, and U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., voting in favor.
"The outdoor recreation industry generates $15.7 billion in spending by consumers in Indiana and supports 143,000 jobs," Young said. "The Great American Outdoors Act will enable long-delayed park maintenance to move forward, which will help create jobs, support our RV manufacturers and improve our parks."
Even if the measure becomes law, there's no guarantee the National Park Service will spend the deferred maintenance backlog money at Indiana Dunes, and no timeline for doing so.
Nevertheless, U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, is looking forward to prompt consideration of the legislation by the House.
"I appreciate that this action has been taken in a bipartisan fashion to provide much needed assistance for the Land and Water Conservation Fund and maintenance at facilities throughout the National Park System," Visclosky said.
"It is imperative that the much needed investments are made to improve our environmental assets in order to attract new visitors and businesses to our Region."
Federal records show, in addition to the deferred maintenance at Indiana Dunes, at least $4 million is needed to fix up the George Rogers Clark National Historical Park in Vincennes, Indiana, and $3 million for the Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial in Lincoln City.
"At a time when coronavirus has hampered our economy, this legislation supports Hoosier workers and manufacturers, and ensures our parks and natural resources are available for all Hoosiers to enjoy," Young said.
The National Park Service also has deferred $13 million in maintenance expenses at the Pullman National Monument just across the state line in Chicago, records show.
