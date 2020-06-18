U.S. Senate OKs funding for national parks, including millions for Indiana Dunes

Even if the measure becomes law, there's no guarantee the National Park Service will spend the deferred maintenance backlog money at Indiana Dunes, and no timeline for doing so.

Nevertheless, U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, is looking forward to prompt consideration of the legislation by the House.

"I appreciate that this action has been taken in a bipartisan fashion to provide much needed assistance for the Land and Water Conservation Fund and maintenance at facilities throughout the National Park System," Visclosky said.

"It is imperative that the much needed investments are made to improve our environmental assets in order to attract new visitors and businesses to our Region."

Federal records show, in addition to the deferred maintenance at Indiana Dunes, at least $4 million is needed to fix up the George Rogers Clark National Historical Park in Vincennes, Indiana, and $3 million for the Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial in Lincoln City.

"At a time when coronavirus has hampered our economy, this legislation supports Hoosier workers and manufacturers, and ensures our parks and natural resources are available for all Hoosiers to enjoy," Young said.