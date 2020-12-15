 Skip to main content
U.S. Senate votes 51-44 to confirm Kirsch as new federal appeals court judge
U.S. Senate votes 51-44 to confirm Kirsch as new federal appeals court judge

Thomas Kirsch II

The president's nomination of U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch II to become a judge on 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago was confirmed Tuesday by the U.S. Senate.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

The next chapter in the life of Northwest Indiana U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch II, of Schererville, will be as a judge sitting on the bench of a federal courtroom, instead of as a prosecutor arguing in front of it.

The U.S. Senate voted 51-44 Tuesday to consent to the president's nomination of Kirsch to fill the vacancy on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago that was created Oct. 27 when Justice Amy Coney Barrett, of South Bend, was elevated to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The vote split along party lines in the Republican-controlled chamber. Democrats said they did not doubt Kirsch's qualifications, but objected to Republican President Donald Trump filling the vacancy after losing his reelection bid Nov. 3.

Kirsch did not immediately comment on his confirmation. He's expected to do so in the coming days after Trump officially signs the document commissioning Kirsch as a federal judge, clearing the way for Kirsch to take his oath of office and his seat on the court.

Under the U.S. Constitution, Kirsch, 46, is entitled to serve on the court — which rules on appeals of U.S. District Court decisions originating from Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin — for the remainder of his life.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., who endorsed Kirsch's nomination along with U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., said he's confident Kirsch "will serve with distinction for years to come."

"Thomas Kirsch's qualifications, experience and temperament will make him the kind of judge that every Hoosier can be proud of," Young said. "Throughout this process, Kirsch has made it clear that he believes in the rule of law and he understands the role of a judge is to apply the law and Constitution as written."

On the other hand, People for the American Way objected to Kirsch's nomination because it keeps the judges of the 7th Circuit as the only all-white appellate circuit in the country, even though communities of color comprise 30% of the circuit's population.

"When Obama was president, Republicans spent a year blocking a highly qualified black nominee to this court," said Ben Jealous, president of People for the American Way.

"The Republican Party has rejected diversity as a core value in our judicial system and shown a lack of concern about the needs of those Americans who rely on fair and just courts."

Kirsch has served as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana since 2017. He previously worked as an assistant federal prosecutor in northern Indiana between 2001 and 2008, focusing on public corruption and fraud.

From 2008 to 2017, Kirsch was a partner at the Winston & Strawn law firm in Chicago.

Kirsch is a 1996 graduate of Indiana University and earned his law degree at Harvard University in 1999.

His career began as a law clerk to Judge John Daniel Tinder at the U.S. District Court in Indianapolis.

