U.S. Senate votes 51-44 to confirm Kirsch as new federal appeals court judge

The next chapter in the life of Northwest Indiana U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch II, of Schererville, will be as a judge sitting on the bench of a federal courtroom, instead of as a prosecutor arguing in front of it.

The U.S. Senate voted 51-44 Tuesday to consent to the president's nomination of Kirsch to fill the vacancy on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago that was created Oct. 27 when Justice Amy Coney Barrett, of South Bend, was elevated to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The vote split along party lines in the Republican-controlled chamber. Democrats said they did not doubt Kirsch's qualifications, but objected to Republican President Donald Trump filling the vacancy after losing his reelection bid Nov. 3.

Kirsch did not immediately comment on his confirmation. He's expected to do so in the coming days after Trump officially signs the document commissioning Kirsch as a federal judge, clearing the way for Kirsch to take his oath of office and his seat on the court.

Under the U.S. Constitution, Kirsch, 46, is entitled to serve on the court — which rules on appeals of U.S. District Court decisions originating from Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin — for the remainder of his life.