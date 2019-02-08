Two high-profile entries and one withdrawal capped the final day of candidate filings for Lake County's May 7 municipal primary election.
Lake County Assessor Jerome Prince joined a crowded race for Gary mayor Friday.
John Aguliera, a former state and county official, is challenging East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland.
Lake Station Mayor Christopher Anderson announced Friday he won't be running for a second term in office.
The filing period, which began Jan. 9, ticked down to its noon deadline Friday with dozens on hand at the Lake County elections board hallway.
Dozens put in their first appearances as candidates. Four withdrew their names from the spring ballot. Some made a lateral move to a different office than the one they first declared. Many were just political activists watching these political strategies unfold.
Robert L. Buggs Sr., one of 17 Democrats running for at-large seats on the Gary City Council, remarked that several people he considered his political friends and supporters were now running against him. "That's all right. There's three at-large seats," Buggs said.
While names were being traded on a wholesale basis Friday, three stood out.
Prince entered a crowded mayoral contest at 10:39 a.m. to make Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson's re-election more challenging.
Prince is well known in Gary as a former city councilman from 2000 to 2008, a former Gary representative on the Lake County Council from 2008 to 2014 and boss of the city's Democratic Party since 2016. He currently oversees the setting of real estate values for taxing purposes for about 240,000 parcels across the county.
He joins eight fellow Democrats challenging incumbent Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson: Councilwoman LaVetta Sparks-Wade; Mildred "Tinye" Alcorn; Kerry Rice Sr.; Carl "Doozie" Jones; Eddie Tarver Jr.; Joe L. White; James "Sirmack G.I." Edward McKnight II; and Jerry "Freeman" Wilson.
Freeman-Wilson's administration may be vulnerable to criticism because the city government's finances rarely have been in worse shape, but she commands a campaign machine that raised nearly $167,000 in campaign contributions last year.
She is seeking a third term in office on the strength of her record of reducing blight in the industrial city.
Aguilera, who filed for East Chicago mayor at 11:07 a.m., said he entered the fray because he "wants to use this experience to ensure our city government has diverse representation that invests in people before profits."
He served from 1994 to 2000 as a Lake County councilman and the following six years as a state legislator representing East Chicago. Aguilera unsuccessfully sought the East Chicago mayor's job in a 2010 caucus of East Chicago Democratic precinct committeemen. He also ran unsuccessfully last year for state treasurer.
He is going up against the city's first black mayor, who is seeking his third term in office on the strength of an administration that has balanced the city's budget.
Lake Station Mayor Christopher Anderson, who has served as mayor since 2016, told The Times late Friday morning it was time for him to move on to a new career.
Anderson previously served as Lake Station's city judge for seven years before shaking up Lake Station's political scene by challenging former Lake Station Mayor Keith Soderquist.
Anderson fired the mayor's stepdaughter, Miranda Brakley, for embezzling public funds from city court and alerted state and federal authorities to investigate Soderquist and Soderquist's wife, Deborah.
The U.S. attorney's office charged and won convictions of the Soderquists for gambling at local casinos with money diverted from Keith Soderquist's campaign donations and the city's food pantry. Brakley also pleaded guilty to theft of public funds.
Anderson ran for mayor and defeated Soderquist four years ago.
"During my years of public service, I have given my all to my duties and obligations as a public servant," Anderson said Friday.
He said he wants to spend more time with his children and his remaining months as mayor completing municipal infrastructure and park improvements, like a new senior citizen center and the proposed $20 million sale of the city’s water utility to Indiana American Water.
Lake Station City Councilwoman Esther Rocha-Baldazo and Bill Carroll, director of daily operations at a local hardware store, will vie in the Democratic primary to be the city's next mayor. The winner will compete against Republican Cynthia Robbins, who is unopposed on the GOP side.
Former Hobart Mayor Linda Buzinec earlier withdrew her challenge to Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor.